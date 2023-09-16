books-harding-6225e1b2-3ae6-11ee-aefd-40c039a855ba.jpg

"The Maverick: George Weidenfeld and the Golden Age of Publishing" by Thomas Harding

Publishing is a mysterious business. What do editors really do all day? Why is one manuscript accepted and another rejected? Do companies ever recoup the insane amounts they pay for the memoirs of a politician or a rock star? Is the publisher designated on the firm’s masthead simply the person who approves the finances and hosts cocktail parties? Some of these questions are clarified in such recent books as Robert Gottlieb’s “Avid Reader,” a memoir by the most celebrated American book editor since Max Perkins, and Boris Kachka’s “Hothouse,” which tracks the often steamy history of Farrar, Straus & Giroux. The most recent example of this tiny but often captivating subgenre is Thomas Harding’s “The Maverick: George Weidenfeld and the Golden Age of Publishing.”

Born in Vienna in 1919 to a Jewish family of modest means, Arthur George Weidenfeld escaped the growing Nazi persecution by making his way to England in 1938. He had little money but did possess a flair for languages, so after the outbreak of World War II he landed a job with the BBC’s propaganda section, writing commentary and broadcasting to Europe. He’d often lunch with his colleague George Orwell.

