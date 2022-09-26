“How can you even for a moment claim that facts are negotiable?”
Fingal’s boss has given him a big assignment: to apply his fact-checking skills to a groundbreaking piece by legendary author D’Agata. But Fingal has a huge problem. D’Agata made up a lot of his article.
What starts professionally quickly becomes profane in this witty comedy based on the true story of D’Agata’s essay “What Happens There.”
“The Lifespan of a Fact” will be Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s first mainstage production of the 2022-2023 season and the first to be performed on the newly renovated and dedicated Beth Williams & Bob Herbertson Stage inside the Robin Drummond MainStage Theatre at the MET in downtown Frederick.
“The Lifespan of a Fact” explores truths we accept, journalistic integrity and the lengths we are willing to go to tell a good story.
Show director Gené Fouché says playwrights took minor liberties when basing a play on the book of the same title, just as the writers of that book took creative license with the exchange that happened as they fact-checked the essay on which “The Lifespan of a Fact” the book was written.
“This seems fair since John D’Agata’s beautiful essay certainly has its share of small inaccuracies,” Fouché adds. “Without them, this production would never have come to exist.”
Good plays withstand the passage of time, but theater as an art form has always strived to hold up a mirror to society. No one has escaped the “fact wars” as they have played out in politics, in the media and at our family dinners, sometimes creating chasms that seem too vast to be mended. It’s exhausting. Why, then, would the MET want to bring up this debate onstage to open its 25th season?
“Simply put, it’s a MET play,” Fouché says. “It’s witty, provocative, biting and timely. MET certainly doesn’t shy away from political issues, but this play raises the debate without taking sides [and] staying away from politics altogether. It’s the perfect play for this moment in time. It has the ability to do what great plays do: evoke a conversation.”
“The Lifespan of a Fact” runs Sept. 30 to Oct. 30. Performance will begin promptly at 8 p.m., run approximately 90 minutes and will be performed without an intermission. This show is for mature audiences and contains a trigger warning regarding grief and loss of life.
Catch the preview show on Sept. 29, followed by a discussion with playwright Jeremy Kareken. The official opening night is Sept. 30.
