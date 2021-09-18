In early 2020, before COVID-19 rocked the world, Frederick native Bryan Crosson was in the process of writing his book, “The Lonesome Thread: Reflections of Solitude, Boredom, and Creativity.”
“I didn’t want this current time that we’re living in to be the focus,” said Crosson. “Even before COVID-19, and even after we go back to whatever normal life is going to look like, it’s so important to reflect on the habits we learned in isolation.” The importance of solitude, voluntary or otherwise, is always a timely subject. It is the hallmark of some of the world’s greatest minds who have gifted us with art, music and culture.
In our modern society, we are more connected than ever before. “Despite the amazing gifts of modern technology, there is growing concern that it is changing human behaviors in ways that stifle creative freedom and critically limit the amount of time spent ideating in the present moment.” Crosson believes there is a better way to live one’s inner life, saying it’s a wellspring for happiness and personal endeavor. His book is about creating space and filling it with meaning, rather than distraction.
A 2021 Page Turner Awards Finalist, “The Lonesome Thread” is a nonfiction book that speaks to people who desire to be more connected with themselves, particularly in times of loneliness and solitude. Part history, part memoir and part exploration of creative purpose, this is a great book for anyone looking to breathe life into isolation and to use time more creatively.
Crosson’s book pulls themes from Manoush Zomorodi, who praises boredom as the gateway to creativity, and Headspace founder Andy Puddicombe, who spent 10 years as a monk. This work seeks to help readers develop a more positive and creative relationship with solitude and boredom.
Crosson grew up in Frederick and was commissioned as a U.S. Marine Corps officer after graduating from The Citadel in 2010. He served as a military advisor in Sangin District, Helmand Province, Afghanistan as a part of Operation Enduring Freedom. After the military, he completed his Master of Business Administration at Georgetown University. Crosson currently resides and works in the D.C. region.
“The Lonesome Thread” has been featured by the American Legion, as well as on the Inheriting Manhood podcast and in the Power of Solitude, an international conference series focused on well-being. It is available from Amazon, Kobo and locally at The Curious Iguana and the Frederick County Public Library.
