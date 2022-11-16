Yes, Alan Davis was at the Baltimore Comic Con this year, and I’m glad to report that, unlike eight years ago, I swallowed my anxiety and, yes, shook the great man’s hand. Tick one off the bucket list.
In full disclosure, I only managed to attend a few hours on Sunday, due to a range of family stuff, such as homecoming and an invasion of teenagers on Saturday night and not one but three appliance deliveries. Who said middle age wasn’t exciting?
That said, I crammed a lot into those few hours, talked to a lot of good people and scored several incredible comics. Con Sundays are languorous affairs, especially in the morning when tablers are shaking off Saturday-night meet and greets, and the pace is a bit slower. Being old, this is much more my speed.
Audio from those creator interviews is over on the Substack (thelongbox.substack.com), where you can hear from Todd Webb (“The Poet”), Steve Conley (“The Middle Age), Mike Riley (“Irregulordz”) and Kevin Cuffe (“Metal Shark Bro”).
I chatted with Ed Piskor, briefly, and picked up a couple of trades of Piskor’s latest work, “Red Room” (which is so disturbing and viscerally violent, I’ll only say this: Don’t buy it for your kids). He politely declined an interview due to con burnout, but I figured I’d make an approach as Piskor, who’s from Pittsburgh, does have ties to Baltimore, which is in-region for The Long Box.
In 2017, Piskor collaborated with Nike, designing elements of the shoe brand’s Baltimore tribute Air Force 1 high-tops. His mural adorns the former site of the historic store Cinderella Shoes.
Anyhow, enough fanboi-ing about Mr. Piskor. The Baltimore Comic Con is one of those few events that still feels like a comic conference. To give some context, many similar events have moved deeper into media that’s not super comic-related, much to the irritation of my colleagues and fellow comic fans. Now, I understand the economic pressures that require diversification into media such as movies and TV, but are they really comic cons? Not so much. (The New York Comic Con, for instance, really shouldn’t have “comic” in the title.)
But that’s not the case with BCC. Comics still feature strongly, and you can find a lot of legendary creators tabling and surprisingly open to chat. I mean, it takes a lot to get me to travel to Baltimore in any case, and the con has the kind of pull needed to overcome my distaste. (Don’t @ me, Baltimore fans.)
Closer to home, Shoff Promotions’ Frederick Comic Con is coming up, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Clarion Inn Event Center, 5400 Holiday Drive (near the Francis Scott Key Mall). Artists alley will feature Angela McKendrick, Jay Taylor, Dallas Prichard, Dan Nokes, Ori Avissar, William Auch, Caitlin Leopold and Laura Inglis, among others. As it’s only $8 (cash only) to attend, I’m going to try to swing by.
Next month, I’ll round up the good and the bad of the past year. Thoughts? Send them to me. I’m on Twitter at twitter.com/cgcumber.
RECOMMENDS ... “You can’t kill the metal. The metal will live on,” intoned Jack Black of Tenacious D. And he is right. The Metal has long been part of the comics scene — I mean, take the long-running magazine Heavy Metal, for instance — so, when I ran into cartoonist Rafer Roberts at BCC, and he recommended a metal album/comic project on Kickstarter from D.C.’s A Sound of Thunder, well, hell yes, I was in.
“Queen of Hell: Initium” is “one massive story intended from inception to be told both in song and comics, produced and released concurrently.”
Roberts is writing the comic, with art by Mike Ratera, colors by Diego L. Parada and Max Bayo, and letters by Crank!. The main cover artwork is by Dusan Markovic, with variant cover art by Joseph Schmalke.
HONORABLE MENTION ... for Karl Slominski, an artist/writer I ran into at the New York Comic Con. I was so impressed with his book, “Evermore Falls,” I spent good hard cash on “Teeter Totter” and The Cult of Icarus limited edition “Ash Can.” Something about the madness of his linework spoke to me — and it’ll speak to you, too. Find him at slomotionart.com.
