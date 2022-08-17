If, like me, you have loved comics since you were a kid, or even if you’re a late adopter, welcome. You’re home.
If you’re here and you know what a long box is, you’re a fan of comics, the most American of American cultural icons. (I will accept no debate on this point.) Why “The Long Box”? Well, it’s the long, U.S. comic-sized cardboard boxes in comic stores that collectors peruse or use to store their back editions. It’s also a nod to the column space of a printed newspaper. Boxes can also be construed as the panels that make up comic pages — but I’ll leave it there for fear of stretching the metaphor, and your largess, too far.
I’ve loved comics since I could hold a pencil. My mum (I spell it that way because I’m originally from the U.K.) tells me that she bought me comics to help me learn to read.
For the greater part of my life, I’ve wanted to be a jobbing comic-book artist — something I finally achieved in a part-time capacity a couple of years ago when I hit the half-century mark. It’s fitting, and a privilege, that now I get to combine my passion for comics with the profession I spent a couple of decades in, writing a monthly newspaper column about the local comics scene for my alma mater, The Frederick News-Post. (In full disclosure, I worked for The News-Post until 2016, concluding my journalism career as the editorial-page editor.)
What arts and culture medium has better portrayed the American experience than comics? Comics aren’t entirely a uniquely American creation, but nothing has charted the currents of the American cultural experience as comics have since their beginnings in the 1930s.
But I’m not, by any means, a comics expert. What I hope to do along this journey is investigate this field we love and bring you along on the way. We’re going to meet local creators, movers and shakers, talk the business of comics, visit some of the regional cons (the Baltimore Comic Con and SPX in Bethesda, for sure), discuss the creativity and art of comics, and, overall, just indulge ourselves in this exciting industry.
My goal for The Long Box is to primarily cover the local comics scene, including what I call “comics adjacent” territory, such as zines, cartoons and webtoons, in the region around Frederick County.
Importantly, I want to create a community around The Long Box. I know my fellow local comics nerds are out there, and I want to hear from you. (See below for ways we can connect.)
It’s a loose and broad mission, for sure. But then, comics is a broad community of creators, distributors, collectors and readers in a group that defies neat categories. Manga, super-heroes, webtoons, slice of life, sci-fi, humor, biography and nonfiction — all of these and more are covered under the almost undefinable term “comics.”
I’ll be trying to stay away from news about the Big Two and other large comics companies (unless they’re from the region or impact the comics scene here). Too much has been said about them already, and there’s very little I can add to that conversation.
I won’t ever insult your intelligence by saying “they’re not for kids,” because if you care at all about the medium, you already know they’re for all ages, and if you don’t — well, I’m not trying to convert you.
As this is a monthly take, I’ll be posting supplemental interviews, hot takes, recommendations, general chat and the bits of the column I couldn’t fit into print at thelongbox.substack.com. I’ll also be sharing other ways to keep the conversation going, such as a Long Box Slack channel (in development).
