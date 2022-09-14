Cliff Cumber

Walk into the 26,000-square-foot room housing the Small Press Expo and you’ll see so many exhibitors, you won’t be able to spend more than 3 minutes at each table for the extent of the event. Also, you’ll have to skip the additional — excellent — programming, as well as food and bathroom breaks.

With almost 280 tables exhibiting work by more than 500 individual creators and 35 panels and programs, ranging from Afropunk to politics and figure drawing to animal cartoons, “it’s the biggest of any of the indie comics festivals,” Warren Bernard, SPX’s executive director, told me in a sprawling chat that covered the state of small-press comics, and the mission and valuable activities of SPX outside of the two-day event.

