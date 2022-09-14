Walk into the 26,000-square-foot room housing the Small Press Expo and you’ll see so many exhibitors, you won’t be able to spend more than 3 minutes at each table for the extent of the event. Also, you’ll have to skip the additional — excellent — programming, as well as food and bathroom breaks.
With almost 280 tables exhibiting work by more than 500 individual creators and 35 panels and programs, ranging from Afropunk to politics and figure drawing to animal cartoons, “it’s the biggest of any of the indie comics festivals,” Warren Bernard, SPX’s executive director, told me in a sprawling chat that covered the state of small-press comics, and the mission and valuable activities of SPX outside of the two-day event.
SPX will return this weekend for its first in-person event following two years of being virtual. In full disclosure, this will be my first time attending. “Excited” doesn’t even begin to cover it.
However long you spend at SPX, and whether you run from table to table or linger at a handful, you can be assured you’ll be at the center of the small-press comics world. I’m not exaggerating that it’s the country’s preeminent festival held specifically for the small press, and its template has been copied internationally. What you won’t see at the festival are superheroes or cosplayers. That’s just not an SPX thing.
Nor will you see the big companies.
“Whether that’s Marvel, DC, Random House, Simon & Schuster, you’re not allowed to set up at the show,” Bernard said.
Creators apply by lottery for exhibition tables. And they have to be creators, whether that’s comics, anthologies, mini-comics or graphic novels. “Just as long as you do comics, you are able to get in,” Bernard said.
Founded in 1994, the festival has grown under Bernard’s leadership since he came on board in 2011. (“I’m now the longest running idiot to have run this,” he jokes.)
SPX has attracted and acted as a launching pad for some of industry’s biggest names early in (and also at the apex of) their careers — Adrian Tomine, Raina Telgemeier, Alison Bechdel and Ed Piskor, to name a few, whose work has been lauded in comics-agnostic media that traditionally don’t view comics as “great literature.” SPX’s guest list includes not only some of the U.S.’s finest but creators from around the world.
Of course, it’s tough to build a career in the comics industry.
“There is this just amazing flood of really great content that’s going on out there,” Bernard said. “But at the same time, the ability for these creators to go ahead and make a run at just being in comics is a lot harder.”
That’s why SPX is one potential “discovery route” for creators. An Ignatz Award from the festival is a golden ticket of sorts, and at least an acknowledgement of a level of quality storytelling very few creators achieve. Animation studios like Nickelodeon, Disney and Pixar have actively scouted talent at the festival.
I said in my last Long Box column that comics are central to American culture. Recognizing the importance of that too, SPX has partnered with the Library of Congress to ensure that Library of Congress curators attend to collect, document and preserve, for posterity, the works on offer. This is an area, after all, in which the early works of creators tend to be the most ephemeral in a medium that is already considered disposable.
“We want to allow [creators] to know that their works will be there for their descendants,” Bernard said. “But the other thing is, we’re trying to preserve the culture of SPX and to do both of those until the sun goes supernova.”
SPX will be held 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 17 and noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 5701 Marinelli Road, North Bethesda.
EXTRAS … The interview with Bernard is available as a podcast on The Long Box Substack at thelongbox.substack.com, where you can also find bits I couldn’t fit into this monthly column.
Before you go to SPX, make sure to check out the “Debuts” section of their website, which lists more than 200 books that’ll be making their first appearance. (I’m going to spend so much money.)
Set aside some time Saturday evening. Following the day’s festival, from 5 to 7 p.m. musician Thalia Zedek and cartoonist/painter Leela Corman will bring music and comics together in a multimedia presentation that benefits the SPX Graphic Novel Gift Program.
Following that, at 9 p.m., is the announcement of the Ignatz award winners, where you can get to know the next generation of comics superstars.
RECOMMENDATION … How about a collection of comics that walk that line between both being a comic but also a work of art? That and much more is how I feel about U.K. artist Gareth Hopkins’ surreal combination of poetry and abstract image. He collects 10 of his publications in “Explosive Sweet Freezer Razors,” which he is Kickstarting now. (Visit kickstarter.com/projects/grthink/explosive-sweet-freezer-razors — and you can bet I’ve already backed it.)
