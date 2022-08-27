books-contreras

The Man Who Could Move Clouds: A Memoir

 Doubleday

Ingrid Rojas Contreras calls her new book, “The Man Who Could Move Clouds,” “a memoir of the ghostly.” It tells the story of her grandfather Rafael Contreras Alfonso, or Nono, a Colombian curandero, or healer, who had magical gifts that he passed down to Rojas Contreras and her mother. Nono could speak to the dead and heal the sick. Rojas Contreras’s mother, Sojaila, can see into the future and be in two places at once. Using symbols, family stories and national history, Rojas Contreras threads other characters in and out of a narrative that focuses primarily on the separate bouts of amnesia that led her and her mother to acquire Nono’s spiritual gifts, and their journey, years later, to exhume his body and properly lay him to rest.

Rojas Contreras temporarily lost her memory after a 2007 bike accident in Chicago, and Sojaila lost her memory in Cúcuta, Colombia, at age 8 when she fell down a well. For both, the experience was a portal into the magical. Sojaila, for example, discovers that she can communicate with spirits as her father could. For Rojas Contreras, losing her memory also means relearning the rich history and ancestral practices that her mother had forbidden her to reveal.

