The Maryland Dove will be sailing to Crisfield and Cambridge in September.

Maryland Dove will be sailing to Crisfield and Cambridge in September, thanks to a grant from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority. Maryland Dove is Historic St. Mary’s City’s floating ambassador and one of its most popular exhibits. The wooden ship design is based on the original Dove, a cargo vessel that arrived along with the passenger ship Ark in 1634.

Maryland Dove will be open to the public for free deck tours at both locations.

