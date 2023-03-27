When crime comes to CraftTown, assistant manager Scotty DelRio finds a purpose. Can Scotty construct a new identity as a P.I. and sleuth his coworkers' secrets while keeping his own? Comedy and mystery collide in the mid-size retail noir “CraftTown,” by local playwright and MET Ensemble member Lydia Hadfield.

Director Jeremy Myers describes “CraftTown” as a satirical nod and homage to noir, a coming-of-age origin story, a queer story. “I mostly focus on CraftTown being a memory play,” he says. “The audience is seeing the events unfold through a retelling. We're watching these memories manifest and come to life. We are living through the experience and memories of our protagonist, Scotty. Scotty happens to be trans. Though the story really doesn't focus on this, because we are watching these retold events through his perspective, the story is inherently a queer story. Memories can be fragmented and events sometimes slightly altered or exaggerated in our retelling — consciously or subconsciously. That idea gives us a foundation to play within a heightened reality. Scotty navigates us between present-day narrations and jumping into the re-lived events unfolding on stage.”

