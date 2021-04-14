The Maryland Ensemble Theatre will present its first interactive Zoom show, “Loving Frederick,” this weekend.
Over the course of three episodes, the creative minds at MET, led by director and MET company member Tabetha L. White, take audiences on a virtual tour through Frederick’s many communities. Running Saturdays at 8 p.m. starting April 17, “Loving Frederick” presents a new episode each week with new segments and live interviews with members of the Frederick community.
“Loving Frederick” is a unique collaboration with Fredericktonians. Each week, MET hosts will talk with different members of Frederick’s diverse community who will share their knowledge of Frederick’s history and their experiences living in and loving Frederick. The live, virtual audience will be able to ask questions of our guests and answer trivia questions. In addition to storytelling, the show will feature local music and art. Each episode will run for about 50 minutes.
“Each show will be unique, which gives us the opportunity to reach out to more community members and hear their stories. The 'magazine style' format means we will have repeating segments each week on a similar theme with new content and guests,” White said. The digital production is hosted by MET company member Rona Mensah and features familiar MET faces Jeremy Myers, Jennifer Pagano, Katie Rattigan and Ray Hatch in his own mini-segment, Walkin’ With Ray.
The show will feature live American Sign Language interpretation from Jessie Lewis and Victoria Oleyar. Each episode will also feature interactive elements, allowing audience members to engage with the show multiple times throughout the night. It all comes together in a one-of-a-kind Zoom show featuring graphics by LJ Teske, editing by Imani Jackson and digital content design by Stephen Craig.
“Loving Frederick” can be watched live on Zoom on April 17 and 24 and May 1 at 8 p.m. Audience members can gain access to individual episodes for $10 or enjoy all three installments of Loving Frederick live for $24. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit marylandensemble.org/lovingfrederick.
