When the Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s production of “Angels in America Part One: Millennium Approaches” was canceled before its first performance in March 2020 due to the pandemic, the cast and crew had to cope with stinging disappointment and uncertainty.
As Jeremy Myers, who portrays the lead role of Prior Walter, explained, the cast “put so much effort and love into this and had that work evaporated and didn’t know if we were ever really going to have the opportunity to come back to live theater.”
Three years later, all that effort and love will finally get to prove itself to a live audience on Feb. 10, and Myers believes the show’s politically inflected message about the AIDS crisis of the 1980s will come through all the stronger because of the adversity the production and audiences have survived.
“We are changed people coming out of these past three years,” Myers said. “We all have new sets of experiences that we’re all bringing to these roles and to this storytelling, and I think the audience will feel that, having had this collective experience with COVID and politics.”
Calling his character “sort of an everyman who just happens to be gay,” Myers said the Tony Award-winning play by Tony Kushner follows Prior’s journey after receiving an AIDS diagnosis at the height of its epidemic in the late ’80s. The audience sees him struggle with the disease’s resulting physical limitations and relationship woes against a conservative cultural backdrop embodied by the Reagan Administration’s handling of the AIDS crisis.
“It’s just interesting to see some of the parallels with the Trump administration and their handling of the COVID pandemic,” Myers reflected. “COVID certainly affected a greater amount of people [than AIDS] in terms of a variety of backgrounds, but I do think [the pandemic] will affect the way the audience can look at the story.”
Myers said he embraced the role of Prior in part because of the “beautiful language” and “smartly crafted” relationships of Kushner’s script, but also because it affords him his first opportunity in 20 years as a professional actor to portray an openly gay character.
“As a proud gay man myself, that’s something that’s really special for me,” he said.
Though he loves the production, he admits a certain amount of exhaustion comes with his part.
“For as much time as I spend laying in a hospital bed, it is a very emotionally and physically demanding role,” he said. “There is a level of fear, a heightened emotion involved. If you sit with that breath for so long as an actor, being in that heart space, in that headspace, with that emotion, that can be very physically taxing, even though you’re not really moving a lot.”
While Myers doesn’t move a lot, the play is far from static. It is rife with quasi-supernatural activities that swirl around stage with technical complexity.
“A large piece of this play is in a dream-esque state, and there are moments when I think the audience is going to have to decide for themselves what is reality and what is not,” he said. “There are many moments when Prior is working through external things that he can’t really answer for — voices and physical things appearing, seeing things, ghosts visiting him and premonitions and things like that.”
Tad Janes, producing artistic director at the MET and the show’s director, describes Kushner’s script as “an intimidating play” because of its technical challenges. He said Kushner himself has indicated he doesn’t mind if productions take a barebones technical approach to the fantastical elements of his script. Kushner once said one of his favorite performances involved the angel character being wheeled onstage on a step ladder. But Janes sees the production as an opportunity to find the limits of the small black box theater’s technical capabilities.
“You have to invent ways to do things. This one has a lot of those problems you have to work around,” he said. “I think we’re on track to make a pretty impressive stab at it with our 9-foot-high ceilings.”
Myers and Janes hope the show will be well-received enough to justify bringing the play’s second part into production in the near future.
“I don’t know that this is reality, but we’re certainly looking at the possibility of being able to do both the pieces back-to-back [someday], giving people perhaps an opportunity to see Part One and Part Two in one day or one weekend,” Myers said. “I think that’s a unique experience that a lot of people will not have had before, that sort of marathon-style theater where they are just devoting their minds to taking in one story for that long of a time.”
Janes emphasized, however, that Part One stands well on its own.
“There are plenty of plays out there that are kind of open-ended. Part One was out there in the ether for several years before Part Two came along,” he said. “People were seeing the play for the first time without really an inkling that there was going to be a second part.”
Erik Anderson is a freelance writer in Frederick who cares about few things more than the history of his community. Email him at erikanderson07@gmail.com.
