Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s Fun Co., under the artistic direction of Julie Herber, kicks off the 2023-24 family theater season this fall with “Dragons Love Tacos.” The play is appropriate for all ages but is particularly geared toward children ages 2 to 7.
This stage production, based on the New York Times bestselling children’s book, tells a whimsical tale of fiery appetites and unexpected friendships, capturing the imagination of millions and inspiring laughter and joy across generations.
The cast features Courtney McLaughlin as Mom/Red Dragon as well as Bill Dennison as Man in Suit, Joe Waeyaert as White Dragon, Grant Scherini as Boy, Bryant Gutknecht as Blue Dragon, Alexandra Ramos as Yellow Dragon, Maurlea Long as Dog, Searlait Hoyt as understudy for Dog,Yellow Dragon, Red Dragon and Prince Mills as understudy for Boy, White Dragon, Blue Dragon.
“Dragons Love Tacos” by Ernie Nolan and directed by Lauren Johnson opens Sept. 23 and runs through Oct. 15. Performances are on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. Arrive early to enjoy interactive craft, games and photo booth stations.
