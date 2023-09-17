MET LOGO

Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s Fun Co., under the artistic direction of Julie Herber, kicks off the 2023-24 family theater season this fall with “Dragons Love Tacos.” The play is appropriate for all ages but is particularly geared toward children ages 2 to 7.

This stage production, based on the New York Times bestselling children’s book, tells a whimsical tale of fiery appetites and unexpected friendships, capturing the imagination of millions and inspiring laughter and joy across generations.

