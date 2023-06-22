IMG_3369.jpeg

The Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s production of its original “Midsummer: A Most Rare Vision” truly lives up to its name by being the most innovative and refreshing performance art I’ve ever encountered in Frederick County.

Inspired by Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” the show unfolds in short, immersive vignettes throughout the grounds of ThorpeWood, a 125-acre wooded Catoctin Mountain retreat that is primarily used for nature-based programs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription