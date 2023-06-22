The Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s production of its original “Midsummer: A Most Rare Vision” truly lives up to its name by being the most innovative and refreshing performance art I’ve ever encountered in Frederick County.
Inspired by Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” the show unfolds in short, immersive vignettes throughout the grounds of ThorpeWood, a 125-acre wooded Catoctin Mountain retreat that is primarily used for nature-based programs.
The show opens with everyone gathered in a central pavilion, where very young and very talented performers dressed in fairy costumes dance in a big circle around the audience. The fine fairy folk then divide the assembled visitors into groups and lead them off to performers who are found ensconced in tree groves, swinging from barn rafters, floating on a pond and perched atop an ancient stone wall.
The gorgeous sylvan setting truly elicits a sense of magical wonder, a feeling that anything could happen just around the next corner. Anyone who walks those paths in the hazy summer twilight will likely encounter a similar sensation, especially since the visitors tend to feed each other’s curiosity by sharing their speculations between scenes.
But in order to get the very most out of the experience, familiarity with Shakespeare’s original work is required. Heading into the trees, my mind conjured images of fairy shenanigans from the play even before I came upon the first vignette. The grounds of ThorpeWood are like one of the Bard’s enchanted forests come to life.
I kept thinking I saw Puck or Oberon out of the corner of my eye, and then I’d turn to find naught but lush greenery. As Duke Theseus says in the play, when “shaping fantasies” fill the mind, “how easy is a bush supposed a bear!”
In addition to supplementing the ambience, knowledge of the play is also important because the MET provides very little in the way of introduction to their little set pieces, about half of which are new, original monologues or songs that use Shakespearean language to expand on the characters’ stories.
The piece simply called “Hermia,” elegantly written by Jessica McHugh, is haunting, tragic and beautiful as delivered by Delaney White under a giant tree. But without already knowing Hermia’s backstory as the prized bride of Athens, smart original lines, like “My blood would not pump in the idolatry of men,” likely won’t land on the observer with as much force as they deserve. For those who know the character, however, encountering her in this up-close, intimate setting feels more like catching up with an old friend than watching a performance.
One of the character encounters actually is a conversation, rather than a performance. In the piece called “Advice from an Ass,” the audience meets the Midsummer character Bottom (James McGarvey) after Puck has given him the head of a donkey. Anyone could delight in the ass’ stunningly bad life advice, such as his suggestion that I impose word limits on my mother to keep her from commenting on my career path, but again, previous knowledge of the character enhances the experience. Shakespeare wrote him in such exaggerated terms that there is remarkable unity in the performance of the character across centuries. Seeing McGarvey retain those classic mannerisms extemporaneously without the aid of the script was the true delight of this encounter.
There was one exception to the lack of introductory material on this fantastical journey. I thought at first that the characters standing in for the show’s “Rude Mechanicals” gave a bit too much exposition, stating too clearly the goal of providing a modern take on Shakespeare. But as they got into their hilarious bumbling improv routine, they turned into a real homage to the source material. It became a good reminder that the Bard himself was providing his own modern take on classic stories for his time, essentially giving all future performers liberal license to borrow from his material.
But just in case anyone was offended by the major departures, the show comes to an end with the same apology as the original, only this time with added explication. After the separate audience groups come back together for a musical sendoff led by the MET’s producing artistic director Tad Janes on guitar, a character styled as “The Wise Man” pronounces Puck’s final reassurance that all we have seen was “no more yielding but a dream.” In case anyone in the audience needs a translation, he reminds everyone in modern English that art doesn’t need to be taken too seriously.
The wise man needn’t worry, though. In the bucolic setting of ThorpeWood, it seems unlikely that anyone could be too worried about anything.
Erik Anderson’s MA in medieval literature only qualifies him to write about Chaucer, but he’s going to tell you about local theater anyway.
