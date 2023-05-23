Maryland Ensemble Theatre announces its 20th mainstage world premiere, “South & Saints.” As a trailblazer in showcasing new works since its establishment in 1997, MET continues its tradition of community storytelling and civic engagement with this production. “South & Saints” honors the rich African-American and Black community of Frederick, shedding light on their significant contributions that have shaped the city we know today.
Inspired by the desire to serve and amplify the voices of the underserved and under-resourced members of the community, MET embarked on a collaborative journey with Frederick’s African American Resources and Cultural Heritage (AARCH) Society. Through a series of engaging conversations and story circles involving over 20 community members, MET producing artistic director Tad Janes said, “We are immensely grateful for the vibrant community engagement we received. The text of ‘South & Saints’ is either derived directly from these story circles or written intentionally for this production, using the Story Circle technique developed by John O’Neill of the Free Southern Theater and Junebug Productions.”
Director and MET ensemble member Ray Hatch brings his innovative touch to “South & Saints” as his first foray into the devising process.
“People have stories that want to be told,” Hatch said. “The theme for our production is ‘segregation, integration and gentrification’. We chose to concentrate on some of the more positive stories of surviving in a small town, as seen through the eyes of those who experienced it. Our actors aren’t portraying anyone in particular, and this isn’t a documentary. But the stories they share are directly inspired by the experiences of our story circle participants. I hope this production leaves you with a profound sense of community spirit, faith, patience, and the love it took to not only survive but thrive in a community that was only a few blocks long and wide.”
The cast features Gifty Amponsem, Evan Carrington, Victoria Causey, Alonzo Cook, Marcus Kersey Jr. and Roma Mensah.
“South & Saints” opened May 12 and runs through June 4 with showtimes at 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sundays. Audio description services can be arranged in advance through the box office. Masks will be required during the June 1 performance.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre is at 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Call 301-694-4744 or go to marylandensemble.org for details.
