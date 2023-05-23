IMG-9525.jpeg

Maryland Ensemble Theatre announces its 20th mainstage world premiere, “South & Saints.” As a trailblazer in showcasing new works since its establishment in 1997, MET continues its tradition of community storytelling and civic engagement with this production. “South & Saints” honors the rich African-American and Black community of Frederick, shedding light on their significant contributions that have shaped the city we know today.

Inspired by the desire to serve and amplify the voices of the underserved and under-resourced members of the community, MET embarked on a collaborative journey with Frederick’s African American Resources and Cultural Heritage (AARCH) Society. Through a series of engaging conversations and story circles involving over 20 community members, MET producing artistic director Tad Janes said, “We are immensely grateful for the vibrant community engagement we received. The text of ‘South & Saints’ is either derived directly from these story circles or written intentionally for this production, using the Story Circle technique developed by John O’Neill of the Free Southern Theater and Junebug Productions.”

