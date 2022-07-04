Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s FUN Company raises the curtain on local youth in “Peter Pan, Jr.,” a show for the entire family.
Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick Tinkerbell visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, fierce Brave Girls, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the infamous Captain Hook. Featuring the iconic songs (“I’m Flying,” “I’ve Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up,” “Never Never Land”) and a rousing story full of magic, warmth and adventure, “Peter Pan, Jr.” is the perfect show for the child in all of us who dreams of soaring.
“Peter Pan, Jr.” features a cast of beloved ensemble characters; pirates, Lost Boys, and Brave Girls are the mainstay of this timeless production.
“Peter Pan, Jr.” is adapted for the youth stage and provides a unique experience for each performer to explore and create memorable characters in an ensemble, developing invaluable skills to grow as an actor. The show is adapted from the 1954 Broadway production — not the Disney version — based on J.M. Barrie’s classic tale and features a memorable score by Morris “Moose” Charlap and Jule Styne with lyrics by Carolyn Leigh and Betty Comden and Adolph Green.
Patrons of all ages can see “Peter Pan, Jr.” at the MET, 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Performances will take place July 14 to 23 with 7 p.m. shows on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and a 2 p.m. matinee each Saturday. For the safety of all guests, patrons are required to wear facemasks inside the theater. Order tickets in advance due to limited seating. Tickets are $20 to $22. To learn more about MET or purchase tickets, visit marylandensemble.org.
