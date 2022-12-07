This month will mark a year since my family and I moved to Frederick. We moved here on a whim — and in the middle of a pandemic. With no social network to speak of and a cold winter settling in, it was a lonely time.
But whenever the sun peeked through the clouds, I grew curious about our new surroundings and ventured out into the streets. I gradually discovered a handful of homes in the neighborhood that had an air of hospitality about them. They weren’t big homes, only about two or three feet tall in most cases, and just as wide. But there they stood, hoisted on posts like bat houses, seeming to say, “We’re glad you’re here, come and rummage around, take something with you, or leave something behind — we don’t mind.”
So, I did.
Up and down the streets, houses too small to enter, owners unseen and unknown, taking the visage of a welcome friend. And inside: wonders of curiosity, sustenance and beauty. These mini libraries, food pantries, art galleries and seed banks fill my new neighborhood.
I shared my wonderment of these miniature libraries with a neighbor, Bethany Adams, who, it turns out, is also new to the area. She installed one of these little houses earlier this year to share seeds and gardening resources with the neighborhood. Her library is as cozy as a dollhouse: painted white, shingled roof, a bright red door — the very symbol of neighborly inclusion.
“They are an indicator,” she told me, speaking to that sense of community I told her I felt every time I saw one of them. She promptly began telling me what she knew about the other mini houses in the neighborhood. As we enjoyed our first chat I couldn’t help but think, Indicator, indeed.
I found myself adjusting my walking route so I could pass by all the little libraries I wanted to make “social calls” to. I started to pick up on various maintenance clues in this miniature neighborhood within a neighborhood. More than just a place to stuff discarded books or collect junk, here was order and upkeep.
There was a well-stocked food pantry where you could get a can of veggies, a package of ramen or that proverbial “cup of sugar” our parents sent us to the neighbors to borrow for an impromptu batch of cookies. As for the book collections, they were well-tended and frequently updated. More than one library was equipped with motion-sensor lights to illuminate the interior. I wondered how many nighttime dog walks returned home with a book under arm, enabled by this little detail of consideration.
Something was happening. The simple act of taking a book and returning to leave another became a way to interact with my neighbors. And the surprise was that even though I never saw them, or knew who they were, that interaction became meaningful.
That’s what my neighbor Karen Fishburn experienced with the miniature library she installed outside her home.
“People get invested,” she said. “It’s almost like they become a familiar face, but it’s a library.” She laughed, recalling a quiet gentleman who comes by about once a month who isn’t one for many words, but their brief and mostly silent exchanges over time have forged a unique kind of connection. “All of a sudden you’ve got a new friend,” she said.
A lifelong book lover and literacy proponent, Fishburn first saw a barn-shaped Little Free Library while on vacation in Vermont.
“I just got such a kick out of it,” she said, noting how Vermont’s sparse population might translate to difficult library accessibility for rural residents. “This was a way you could circulate books to people, and I’m a huge book person.”
So the Fishburns got to work and assembled a little library they propped up on a chair in their yard. That library made it to the pages of The News-Post in 2016 after it was stolen, and neighbors, along with citizens across the city, joined together to help rebuild and stock a new one. The response is one she still recalls with a chuckle of amazement. “Frederick always is, in my mind, very giving and very generous,” she said.
The blueprint of Fishburn’s library is a model for involving the whole community. She’s taken some books in her library to Wonder Book, our local titan of used books, to exchange for the kinds of reads she thinks might be better enjoyed by passersby from the hospital or Hood College on their way to Starbucks. Her library was among those chosen by local brewery Flying Dog to be one of several little libraries they donated banned books to during Banned Book Week.
She’s seen author-signed books donated, and advance reader copies passed along from places like the Gaithersburg Book Festival and Frederick’s Curious Iguana book shop, and she’s often found scouring the public library’s books for sale to keep her collection fresh. Fishburn says her hands-on involvement in curating a vibrant little library “opens up so many opportunities to talk to people,” as well. “I feel like people who love books, who read books, are just such a great group of people. It’s been a really great community project,” she said.
Most of the book-themed little libraries are registered with the global nonprofit organization aptly named Little Free Library, indicated by an official charter sign usually tacked above the door. The organization claims more than 150,000 registered Little Free Library book-sharing boxes worldwide and estimates more than 250,000,000 books have been circulated via these structures in all 50 states, 115 countries and in every continent, including Antarctica!
This grassroots phenomenon has led the organization to receiving the 2020 World Literacy Award, as well as honors from the Library of Congress and the National Book Foundation. As LFL states, the result of these libraries is that “thousands of neighbors have connected for the first time, building stronger and friendlier communities.”
I’m just astounded at how seemingly ubiquitous and universally loved these little libraries are. From the map of registered libraries on LFL’s website, there are about 30 of them in the immediate Frederick area. They are in neighborhoods, in restaurants and businesses, on church grounds and schools, at coffee shops and breweries … once you start noticing them, you’ll see these little neighborly “indicators” everywhere. But I’ve yet to discover the range of what’s on display that matches my Villa Estates neighborhood.
My neighbor Tammy O’Connor has hoisted a FLAG unlike any other in Frederick. By FLAG, I mean a Free Little Art Gallery with its broad front window peeking into a tiny world of easels and artwork, like a diorama of a museum. She saw the idea while traveling last year and wanted to bring it home to see it grow and get more artwork in rotation from local creatives.
“I love to be able to put artists in there that are just starting out or pursuing something,” she said.
This is no static display either. It’s a functioning art gallery curated by and contributed to by the community around it. Like the little libraries, the FLAG embraces the take-one-leave-one concept, and O’Connor hopes it encourages creative types to find inspiration in miniature.
“The diversity is just wonderful. It’s arts for everybody,” she said. “Our community over here on this end of town is pretty cool.”
There’s one more library I visit on my walks, a seed library. As it turns out, its owner, neighbor Cary Smith, is coworkers with another seed library owner, Bethany Adams.
“It was my idea first!” Smith joked when I asked her about the library. Smith, who wanted to specifically promote native wildflower seeds, has also found an enthusiastic response.
“People love it,” she said, noting that in October she had a young teenage girl and her friend tell her they visited the seed bank every day to see if anything new had been added.
“It’s hard to keep it filled,” Smith said, but added that it “makes you realize that there’s good people out there. I miss having a community where neighbors had block parties, and I missed some of that.”
As these little libraries of various curiosities have become part of the fabric of our new lives here in Frederick, I wanted to find out if others felt the same way about them. What I’ve learned is that I’m not alone. And that feeling of connection to community was at the core of why these neighborly stewards hoisted their own libraries for all to enjoy, including themselves.
“It actually is so uplifting and positive,” Fishburn said. “It’s a generosity. There’s no politics in it, and it’s a way to get out into the community — your community — the things you like. I don’t ever expect books to come back.”
As for me, I can’t think of anything more neighborly than that.
Joseph Peterson can usually be found reading the weathered plaques of obscure monuments he sees while wandering the city. He counts public libraries, public lands and places where local community is fostered among his favorite kinds of places.
