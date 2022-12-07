Joseph Peterson Mini Boxes
Joseph Peterson stands for a portrait next to a miniature library on Fairview Avenue in Frederick on Nov. 29. Peterson’s neighborhood includes a number of miniature boxes have different items such as books, food, or art pieces.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

This month will mark a year since my family and I moved to Frederick. We moved here on a whim — and in the middle of a pandemic. With no social network to speak of and a cold winter settling in, it was a lonely time.

But whenever the sun peeked through the clouds, I grew curious about our new surroundings and ventured out into the streets. I gradually discovered a handful of homes in the neighborhood that had an air of hospitality about them. They weren’t big homes, only about two or three feet tall in most cases, and just as wide. But there they stood, hoisted on posts like bat houses, seeming to say, “We’re glad you’re here, come and rummage around, take something with you, or leave something behind — we don’t mind.”

