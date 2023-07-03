One wouldn’t normally expect the phrase “carriage services” to be a loaded euphemism. But in a 1944 letter written by Henry McDonald, the second president of the long-closed historically Black Storer College in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, those humble words bear a lot more meaning than meets the eye.
Thanks to recent historical research conducted by interested volunteers, we know McDonald’s acknowledgement of two local Black business owners for their contributions to the college was not made because they simply served as carriage drivers for students, teachers and guests. These men provided vital security for the fledgling black college against the direct opposition of the Ku Klux Klan.
The two drivers named in the letter, George “Buck” Weaver and his son, James Weaver, are receiving renewed public attention due to the joint efforts of their descendants and two local community leaders to restore the Weavers’ 19th-century home to livable condition.
Known today as the Weaver-Gillison house, the property on Union Street just inside Harpers Ferry city limits, has been unoccupied since a Weaver descendant last lived there in the 1970s. The small home and its shed are in near-dilapidated condition, but the town granted the property official historic status in 2009 in the hope of preserving what remains.
“The town doesn’t want to just let these structures be demolished, and that was even before we pulled together all the additional research about what a key role [George Weaver], the initial builder, played in the town and the founding of Storer College,” said Guy Hammer, chair of the Harpers Ferry Historic Landmarks Commission and one of the volunteers leading the restoration effort.
April Hamilton, George Weaver’s great-great-granddaughter and a co-owner of the property, said her family has made various plans over the decades to repair the house, but the cost to restore it as a habitable dwelling, now estimated at around $500,000, always thwarted their efforts.
Hamilton said the family tried to sell it a few times, but some detail always got in the way of closing a sale. And despite not knowing about their ancestors’ civil rights activism until a few years ago, they never felt fully comfortable letting go of the property.
“Every time we had an offer on the house, I just had the weirdest feeling, like I don’t want this to go from the family,” Hamilton said. “I have a feeling had we sold that house years ago and somebody had permission to tear it down, the history would have never come to light like it has recently.”
Now Hammer and Jamila Fleet, the chair of the local NAACP chapter’s economic development committee, are working with the eight Weaver descendants who co-own the property to apply for newly available federal historic preservation grant money and to raise public support through a GoFundMe campaign, which has secured more than $6,500 of their $7,500 goal so far.
In a June 22 letter from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History supporting grant applications for the home, Susan Price, the Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer, wrote that much of the property’s historic value lay in the fact that it still belongs to the descendants of one of the town’s early African-American civil rights activists.
“Instead of being detached from the Weaver family during times of economic hardship through a sale to new owners, it retains the memories of family and community members who have associated the Weaver name with its storied history,” she wrote.
As such, Hammer said the original plan for the home’s restoration was to once again see it as a residence for one of the Weaver descendants, with it being made open to the public for tours several times a year to satisfy the requirements for public grants. But the timetable for the restoration combined with the advanced age of the family member who intended to live there makes that plan seem less likely now, Hammer said, and more public uses are being considered for the property.
Though no plans are firm, Fleet envisions the restored Weaver-Gillison House will serve as an African-American cultural center. The Harpers Ferry National Historical Park and the town have many ways for visitors to experience the local Civil War history, she said, but very few options for those interested in the town’s post-Civil War role in the advancement of African Americans.
She said a recent PBS special brought a lot of visitors to town who were interested in Storer College, but its remaining buildings belong to the National Park Service and are not normally open to the public.
“Clearly there’s demand for that type of information, and when people come here, I thought this could be a place that could be open, where people could experience that knowledge,” she said. “It’s far way from being open, but ultimately what funders want to know is if there is a bigger vision and how could you sustain that.”
In addition to the newly uncovered documents regarding George Weaver’s involvement with the persecuted missionary founders of Storer College in the 1870s, his living family preserves a well-remembered history of a thriving African-American community that used to live on the border of Harpers Ferry and Bolivar.
Hamilton, who spent her childhood in the area in the 1950s and ’60s, said the community slowly dissipated after Storer College closed in 1955 due to the state of West Virginia withdrawing funding as retaliation for the Brown V. Board of Education decision. She said many of her family and friends moved to Washington, D.C., and now there are very few African Americans who live in Harpers Ferry.
Fleet stressed that the Weaver-Gillison house needs to be preserved in order to preserve the example of George Weaver’s leadership.
“Harkening back to the old days, we really picked up on concepts such as self-sacrifice and bravery. I think Buck Weaver’s story really speaks to that,” she said. “He was threatened to not get involved, and I think we definitely need more people to get involved even if it involves putting your life and your family’s life on the line for things you believe in.”
Erik Anderson is a freelance writer in Frederick who cares about few things more than the history of his community. Email him at erikanderson07@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.