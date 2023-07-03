AZ0A1081.jpg

One wouldn’t normally expect the phrase “carriage services” to be a loaded euphemism. But in a 1944 letter written by Henry McDonald, the second president of the long-closed historically Black Storer College in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, those humble words bear a lot more meaning than meets the eye.

Thanks to recent historical research conducted by interested volunteers, we know McDonald’s acknowledgement of two local Black business owners for their contributions to the college was not made because they simply served as carriage drivers for students, teachers and guests. These men provided vital security for the fledgling black college against the direct opposition of the Ku Klux Klan.

