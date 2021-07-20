Celebrate Frederick will host The Not-Its! as part of the annual Summerfest Family Theatre from 10 to 10:45 a.m. July 22 at the Baker Park Band Shell.
For 10 years, The Not-Its! have rocked kids and families with their up-tempo albums and live concerts that give children their first “rock show” experience. With the release of their seventh studio album, this Seattle “Kindie Rock” quintet get children and parents on their feet when they hit the stage.
The Not-Its! are Sarah Shannon (former singer of Sub Pop band Velocity Girl), Danny Adamson (rhythm guitar), Tom Baisden (lead guitar), Jennie Helman (bass) and Michael Welke (former drummer of Harvey Danger). As parents, they add 10 children to the crowd, ranging in age from 7 to 15.
Since 2008, they have been poised to keep their families and yours dancing along at their live shows, as well as to their recorded albums.
Shows are free, but the Summerfest Family Theatre Committee encourages guests to bring a canned food item in lieu of admission to support the Foodbank Program operated by the Frederick Community Action Agency.
For more information, call 301-600-2841 or visit celebratefrederick.com.
