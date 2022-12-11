Whether you’re a Michael, Pam or Dwight, two lucky “The Office” fans will get a chance to stay the night in a one-of-a-kind getaway.
Fans can now book the experience. The cost is just $20.05 per couple, a homage to the year 2005, when the series first aired.
“Equipped with an impressive two-story setup, The Office Experience venue features all the show’s iconic destinations under one roof, from a merch-filled warehouse to the desks of all your favorite characters,” noted the listing.
The Office Experience is located in Washington, D.C., within five miles of the capital’s top attractions like the National Museum of the American Indian, Triangle Park and Union Station.
While taking plenty of pictures and reveling in nostalgia for the Emmy Award-winning show, guests can also participate in a scavenger hunt. The all-night packages are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
After all, like Michael Scott would say, “I’m an early bird and I’m a night owl so I’m wise and I have worms.”
