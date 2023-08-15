The Baltimore Comic-Con is back for its 24th year, Sept. 8 to 10, and while I know I shouldn’t play favorites, well, the simple truth is that it's near and dear to me for so, so many reasons.
I started my annual pilgrimage to the Baltimore con maybe 20 or more years ago, and it’s been the genesis of some of my happiest life experiences. Even before I took up the pencil and pen once to start doodling odd little costumed figures in neat panels, I’d wander the aisles, picking up back issues, chatting with creators, paying rapt attention to panels and wondering, “Why am I not drawing anymore?” and sometimes, “Who are these people?”
I saw the rise of cosplay and increasingly elaborate costuming; I noticed I was standing longer and longer in the line outside, before the event, to get it; I realized it was taking longer and longer to peruse through the list of guests from comics, TV, animation and film; and I marveled how the con itself seemed to benevolently metastasize across the Baltimore Conference Center’s massive rooms, taking up more and more space like a nerd-driven zombie invasion.
Except one day, there were no more nerds. Exclusion had become inclusion. We were just fans, attending an event alongside other fans, shamelessly reveling in our love for what had once been the hobby of a few odd, slightly obsessive weird kids.
Whereas other conventions that started with comics have morphed into so-called “multimedia” spectacles, the wonderful thing about the Baltimore convention is, it still has comics at its core. And that’s why I love it.
Now, I’m not gloating or anything, but the Hollywood writers and actors strike means that comic-book industry pros and amateurs alike are going to take center stage. My only hope is that this doesn’t impact the con negatively. (You can still meet a couple of actors, but there are only like three of them and maybe you should avoid patronizing them because, you know, solidarity with the Hollywood strike.)
As you know (at least, I hope you do), this column is focused on small-press and independent comics, which brings me to a con (or expo, more accurately), happening the same weekend as the Baltimore Comic Con but equally if not more influential in its sphere.
And as these two conventions celebrate the comics industry, one is the yin to the other’s yang, both for me personally and also in the wider sphere of the comics field.
Whereas Baltimore focuses on the more commercial side of comics, capes and cowls (even within its widely diverse representation in its artists’ alley), SPX — the Small Press Expo — specifically targets small-press and independent representation. While I have a longish history with the Baltimore con, the first time I attended SPX was last year, where I caught up with a slew of local and regional creators (search through my past columns for the after-hours rundowns).
What sets SPX apart is its mission. It’s more than just a convention; it’s a celebration of creativity and innovation that ensures the continued vibrancy and diversity of the comic arts.
One of the things I most enjoyed about the event last year wasn’t only the sheer volume of extremely talented creators. It was discovering so many who I hadn’t heard of. There’s a lot of joy in finding that creator you’ll spend a lifetime appreciating.
Particularly, though, this year, I’m looking forward to shaking the hand of Eddie Campbell, someone whose work I’m deeply familiar with, as he’s a fellow Brit. Campbell was small press before there was a recognizable small press. You may best know him from his work on “From Hell,” with writer Alan Moore (yes, he of “Watchmen” fame), which tells the tale of Jack the Ripper, and which was made into a movie starring Johnny Depp.
If you’d like to know more about SPX, I had a great interview last year with SPX executive director Warren Bernard, available at thelongbox.substack.com.
TL;DR … Baltimore Comic Con show hours are 1 to 7 p.m. Friday (I’ll be there this day), 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 8 to 10). Visit baltimorecomiccon.com for more. SPX runs the weekend of Sept. 9 and 10 (I couldn’t find the time on their website, so keep checking as new information goes up throughout this month). Find SPX info at smallpressexpo.com. Maybe I’ll see you guys there. It’s going to be an expensive weekend …
(1) comment
Do you have an opinion on arkhaven comics?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.