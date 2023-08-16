For most Frederick County residents, reminders of the COVID-19 pandemic are scarce, and when they do appear, they are only that — reminders, not real ramifications. Some stores have leftover, no-longer enforced signs urging customers to stand six feet apart in checkout lines. Sightings of people wearing masks are not exactly unusual, but businesses that require customers to wear masks are rare or non-existent. For the most part, the community has moved on.

Frederick’s local performing arts companies have mostly moved on, too. There are no more masked performances or spaced seating. But unlike the rest of the community, save for perhaps the healthcare and elderly sector, the pandemic has left many important, tangible changes on the performance world that will be felt for years into the future. Possibly forever.

