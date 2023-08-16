For most Frederick County residents, reminders of the COVID-19 pandemic are scarce, and when they do appear, they are only that — reminders, not real ramifications. Some stores have leftover, no-longer enforced signs urging customers to stand six feet apart in checkout lines. Sightings of people wearing masks are not exactly unusual, but businesses that require customers to wear masks are rare or non-existent. For the most part, the community has moved on.
Frederick’s local performing arts companies have mostly moved on, too. There are no more masked performances or spaced seating. But unlike the rest of the community, save for perhaps the healthcare and elderly sector, the pandemic has left many important, tangible changes on the performance world that will be felt for years into the future. Possibly forever.
Susan Thornton, who last year retired from a 40-year career in Frederick’s professional and community theater circuit, said the local performing arts are doing fairly well post-pandemic. However, she said the shutdowns caused by the pandemic three years ago were so sudden and damaging to theater companies’ bottom lines that the shock of that experience will factor into their decision-making for a long time.
“It’s something everybody lived through that everybody thought, ‘Oh, this could never really happen,’” she said. “That is probably a fear theater is going to be living in: ‘Oh my golly, could this happen again?’”
Some of the lasting effects are small, such as Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre’s decision to permanently change its buffet from self-serve to employee-served. Other changes will have direct impacts on artistic output, such as the Fredericktowne Players’ new commitment to providing their understudies with stage time when possible.
Many theater companies are still waiting to see whether other big changes outside of their control are permanent or temporary, especially whether certain segments of their audiences and volunteer staffs who shrank from theater during the pandemic will ever return. Some companies are not sure if their budgets and balance sheets will ever be the same.
NEW FACES APPEARING ONSTAGE
Before the pandemic, most of the local theater companies did not consistently try to cast understudy actors. Embracing the old theatrical ethos of “the show must go on,” it was very rare for principal actors to miss their scheduled performances, even in the face of personal hardships, such as illness, said Stephen Ward, the marketing director of the Fredericktowne Players and the director of their recent production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”
But in the early days of local theater’s return, following the long shutdowns, principal actor absences were unavoidable. One actor testing positive for COVID could derail a production if understudies weren’t ready to step in for both rehearsals and performances. Securing dedicated understudies suddenly became a high priority for all theaters in the community. That priority is here to stay, and it has consequences for the shows audiences ultimately see.
“A positive look from the pandemic is to show how valuable understudies and swings are to a show,” Ward said. “Understudies are the life blood of theater. They help keep things going.”
Justin Kiska, president and managing director of Way Off Broadway, said his theater always made understudies a priority because its shows have long runs, but the pandemic amplified their importance. “The understudies and the standbys and the swings — they are more important than ever in every aspect of theater,” he said.
Ward said Fredericktowne Players, a community theater with all-volunteer casts, is not just privately appreciating understudies who agree to learn multiple parts along with principal actors, it is making sure understudies get at least some time in front of an audience if they can show they’ve put in the work.
He said that new priority is not a simple thing for a production to do. For musicals, it requires having principal actors who are willing to both step aside for some performances and to learn additional ensemble roles on top of their main roles. But Ward said the benefits of letting alternates take the stage are tremendous, practically and artistically.
Recently, he found that when the four understudies he cast for “Spelling Bee” took their turns in the limelight, they brought completely new audiences who came specifically to see them.
“That’s one of the reasons I did it,” he said. “From the profit standpoint, there is that platform.”
He also said giving the understudies a chance to shine allows for special moments of artistic serendipity.
“One of my understudies was an understudy for the lead role, and I guaranteed her a performance,” he said. “She performed one of her dream roles on her birthday and got to showcase all of the hard work that she did. That is something that, as a director, I was very proud to be able to give.”
Tad Janes, producing artistic director of Maryland Ensemble Theatre, a professional non-union company, said, “Pre-pandemic, I can probably count on one hand how many times we hired an understudy for a show.” Now, the MET has an understudy crew booked into its setup.
More than providing a mere backup plan in the event of unforeseen illness, Janes said the new understudy policy is reshaping his company’s culture around actors’ work/life balance.
“It used to be if an actor had a wedding on a Saturday during the run, we’d be like, ‘Well, sorry, you can’t be in the show.’ But now we’re like, ‘OK, well, I guess your understudy’s going to go on that night.”
He said the company and audiences have even learned to be forgiving of understudies who have major conflicts with performances when they are needed, citing a recent incident when both a principal actor and the designated understudy had to miss a performance of the MET’s original production “South & Saints.”
“We had one of our stage managers go onstage on book, and the audience was so appreciative of that after the pandemic, of having to reschedule so many times because of canceled performances,” he said. “They were all in for it. She’s not even really a performer, but she was having fun with them, and she is like a rock star in our eyes.”
FAMILIAR FACES DISAPPEARING FROM THE STAGE
While audiences are seeing new faces onstage, thanks to new understudy policies, many of the usual faces have disappeared in the wake of the pandemic, some never to return.
Kimberly Price, the director and owner of the Mid Maryland Performing Arts Center, a pre-professional dance school that has annual performances at the Weinberg Center, said most of her students who were in their early teen years during the core pandemic time have sharply reduced their commitment to dance. Some have dropped out altogether.
“Prior to the pandemic, there was a very focused energy from students, particularly from teenage students. They were very dedicated, very committed to working and dancing a lot,” she said. “Then the craziness happened, and what I have noticed since we’ve come back from it is now my older kids are often doing many other things. They want to dance, but they don’t want to commit to it as their main activity.”
She said the time away from regular dance practice during the pandemic led many students to question their priorities.
“Their choices were taken away from them when they were locked down, and now they’re not locked down anymore and they want to be footloose and fancy free to make many choices,” she said. “I think it’s because they were locked down and they resent that.”
She feels the pandemic caused an age role-reversal among her students, leading the teens to be less committed and younger students to a new sense of dedication. Practically speaking, the shift means her staff needs to re-focus the bulk of their attention on their younger students.
“I opened my studio 34 years ago, and I feel like I did 34 years ago. It’s almost like I’ve got this brand-new baby and now I’m going to have to rebuild my dancers,” she said. “I’m going to have to put energy into my younger dancers to build them to pre-professional level.”
Price has been hearing similar stories from other dance companies in the region — that there will forever be a generational gap among the dancers who are currently high school aged.
Andrew Baughman is the producing artistic director of Landless Theatre Co., a professional company that moved to Frederick from Washington, D.C., shortly before the pandemic started. One major lasting effect of the pandemic he has noticed is an age gap in performing arts participation.
“There was a generation of students that, when they all went to online school and they weren’t able to rehearse in person and train … we did lose a lot of kids that way,” he said.
Earlier this year, his company partnered with 24/7 Dance Studio for a production of “Footloose.” Normally these types of partnerships yield several teenage intern performers taking on big roles, but this year was different.
“I expected to have much more student interns in that 13 to 18 age range. We had some on the younger side, but we had maybe one or two 16- or 17-year-olds,” he said. “We wound up having to hire in really young-looking 20-year-olds for some of the lead parts. We wanted to give those opportunities to students.”
But like Price, he also sees strong numbers of a younger generation entering the performing arts.
LOSS OF VOLUNTEER CREWS AND SUPPORT STAFF
Christine Mosere, artistic director of Endangered Species (Theatre) Project in Frederick, relies on a mixture of paid and volunteer staff. Like Frederick’s community theaters, she reported, “Volunteers are harder to get.” She is finding ways to cope with the loss of people to help run ticket booths and usher audiences to their seats, but says it’s one of many contributing factors to her inability to schedule a season in advance.
She believes many former volunteers have lingering concerns about contracting COVID-19.
“There’re still less people who want to volunteer to come inside a theater space and sit with 30 people,” she said.
Her company’s recent opening weekend of “Twelfth Night” was canceled in part because an actor had an allergic reaction to a COVID treatment.
Steve Cairns, who recently took over the role of artistic director at Other Voices Theatre from Thornton’s long tenure there, believes many former community theater volunteer staff are still concerned about COVID because they mostly fall into an older demographic.
That is true for Fredericktowne Players, as well, Ward said, a company that often partnered with Frederick Community College to find volunteers. He thinks even though COVID is less of a concern, “Now some people just have illness awareness.”
SHIFTS OF AUDIENCES
That heightened awareness of illness is the likely reason for shifts in audience demographics, many theater companies said, but other factors were cited as well.
Janes says the MET’s post-pandemic audience has shifted both in age and in absolute numbers. He said their more traditional productions, such as “A Christmas Carol” and “Christmas at Pemberley,” have been well attended since the pandemic, but their newer and edgier productions have lost about 10% to 15% of their audience compared to pre-pandemic numbers. He is not yet sure if that segment of the audience is coming back.
“Certainly, the return has been slow. Before the pandemic, people were like, ‘Oh, I’m willing to see this even though I don’t know anything about it,’” he speculated. “But now, I think in the consumer’s mind, maybe there’s the idea of ‘Do I have to go see this, or do I not have to go see this?’ The idea of staying home and watching Netflix is probably a little more appealing to someone who is wavering right now.”
College students have also been slow to return to the theater, despite FCC and Hood College students receiving free tickets to performances. As a theater instructor at FCC, Janes used to strongly encourage his students to attend certain MET shows, but during the pandemic, the college administration prevented that practice, due to differences in masking policies. FCC did not require students to wear masks in class, but the MET requires masks at performances, and professors were prevented from sending students anywhere that required masks.
Now that those differences are no longer in play, college student attendance is still not back to what it was pre-pandemic, but it’s heading in that direction. He also said their season subscription numbers are nearly back to what they were pre-pandemic.
Cairns said shows at Other Voices have been selling about 85% to 90% of their seats recently, which is about the same as before the pandemic, but he has noticed a change in audience composition from older to younger.
“There’s just a general sense of much more caution from a segment of our audience that I don’t think we are ever really going to get back,” he said. “While we still have our stalwart supporters from an older age bracket, I think we’re striving to find a younger base now because some of those older patrons didn’t come back,” he said.
Kiska said he has been surprised to discover that Way Off Broadway productions have been selling out much more often than before the pandemic. He says he can only speculate as to why but suspects it might be because his theater has had an easier time securing the licenses to perform big-name shows than in the past, due to the closure of larger venues.
“I’d hate to say it, but with so many theaters gone out of business, obviously the licensers want their shows out there now, and they’re looking for people to do them,” he said. “They might not be as strict anymore, like, ‘Oh, the first time this show is done, it has to be in a 1,000-seat regional theater.’ They’re being a little more open with contracts. And that could be a good thing. The more people get to see any show, the better it is for everybody.”
Ward said that musicals in general have been safer bets for theaters since the pandemic, which is why Fredericktowne Players has been producing three musicals a year, which have been doing well in terms of sales. “I wish plays would get more love,” he said. “I wish there were an opportunity to do more avant-garde stuff.”
MORE FINANCIAL PRESSURE
Most of the area theaters reported lingering financial stress in the wake of the pandemic.
Cairns said they have been able to make up for lost older audiences with younger audiences at Other Voices, “because we are putting a lot of effort into advertising for our shows,” but they haven’t seen that effort pay off in a return to pre-pandemic levels of donations.
“Fundraising really took a hit and coming out of COVID because people are much more selective as far as where they put their dollars. I think that’s probably the biggest impact we’ve seen,” he said, estimating a 50% drop in donations and sponsorship money. They have survived the pandemic thanks to a variety of state and local grant sources, but it wasn’t enough to compensate for a year and a half of lost revenue on top of the loss in donor dollars.
“I just think it’s going to take us some time to get back to where we can feel like we’re whole again,” he said. “We have to do more to get back to a level of financial stability.”
Mosere said the biggest impediment for her company has been the rise in costs to run a show. “Prices are so much higher than they were pre-pandemic, yet there’s so much less income, and it feels almost permanent,” she said.
Her company doesn’t have a dedicated venue, and she says the cost to rent a theater for a run of performances has tripled in many cases since the pandemic. The stress of the pandemic has also led cast and crew members to expect higher pay, which she agrees they should have. Government pandemic money helped ESP sustain those costs for a period, but that money has run out, and the company ran a deficit for the first time. The cumulative costs of running a show after the pandemic are ultimately going to mean fewer shows with shorter runs, she said. Making up for the deficits is going to require theater companies to educate their corporate, government and foundation funders about the true extent of their needs.
“Some of them are very generous and they give you the money up front, but too many of them want you to show need and don’t give you the money until after you’ve spent it,” she said. “We don’t have those kinds of savings anymore and have to rebuild that stuff, but you can’t rebuild it in the middle of trauma.”
She added that the local funding organizations are amazing, but the county’s funding of ESP’s deaf programing is released on a quarterly basis, “yet all of the expenses are now.”
The MET was responsive to a national call within professional theater to increase pay for cast and crew in light of the stress of the pandemic. Janes said their full-time staff members now make a living wage, and their pay for actors, who are not full-time employees, has nearly doubled since before the pandemic. That resulted in producing five MainStage shows each season, rather than the MET’s usual six.
Ward, Cairns and Mosere each said they hope having survived the pandemic will bring theaters together to help each other.
“I really hope at some point many of us in the Frederick theater community can find ways to work together,” Ward said, “that we’re not just competing against each other, that we find ways to lift up and promote and support.”
Erik Anderson’s MA in medieval literature only qualifies him to write about Chaucer, but he’s going to tell you about local theater anyway.
