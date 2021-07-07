During the worst of the pandemic last year, many community cultural events shut down, or organizers looked for ways to connect online. The organizers of one such event, however, used that time to create something entirely new.
The newly released “The Queer Cookies Cookbook” is a collection of poems and their corresponding cookies from the poets in the Washington, D.C., area’s Capturing Fire community. It includes contributions from past judges and competition winners from the Capturing Fire International Queer Poetry Summit and Slam, a multiday poetry event that was founded in 2010 by D.C.-based poet and performer Regie Cabico.
The cookies in the book range from sweetly simple to those requiring multiple components, all layered with complex flavors and textures developed with inspiration from D.C.-area poets and their work.
This symbiotic relationship between poetry and cookies got its start in 2014, when poet and arts organizer Tyler French, then interning at the DC Center, helped coordinate a Capturing Fire event.
French baked dozens of cookies to welcome featured poets and thank festival volunteers. Simple cookies evolved into more creative confections evoking queer iconography, such as “The Wilde,” a lavender Earl Grey shortbread named after Oscar Wilde, and a salty, malty caramel corn with black licorice cheekily called “S+M Corn.”
“Someone joked, ‘Regie has poetry events. Tyler, you bake cookies. Why don’t you do a cookie poetry slam?’” French says.
The first Queer Cookies Poetry Slam took place in March 2015. Each audience member received a cookie. A bake sale ran throughout the event, with the proceeds going to pay participating poets. The prize for winning the slam was a bespoke cookie creation, a collaboration between French and the winner.
“Regie had the idea that the poet who wins the slam would get a cookie based on them, which I think everyone just was tickled by it, but I think it also kind of lowered the stakes of the slam, and the poets really tried things that were a little sillier or a little more joyful,” French says.
The event went on hiatus in 2018, but French got a grant through the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities last October to revive Queer Cookies in cookbook form. The book features flavor twists including Sichuan peppercorn rainbow thumbprint cookies with a rosewater-strawberry jam and a buckwheat-rosemary gooey skillet cookie. Spices typically found in savory dishes appear in the gluten-free Spiced Almond Snowball Cookie.
That cookie is linked to the work of Rasha Abdulhadi, a writer, cultural organizer and fiction editor at Strange Horizons magazine whose work, French writes in the cookbook, “will transport you through multiple realms, emotional states, and images.” The spices in the cookie — a mix of cardamom, Aleppo pepper, black pepper, clove and sumac — deliver a small cookie with a big, powerful bite.
Abdulhadi approves.
“I feel like the blend of spices in a cookie recipe bends the binary of sweet-hot-savory in a way that appeals to my more cosmic genderfeels,” Abdulhadi wrote in an email.
Abdulhadi hasn’t participated in the Queer Cookie Slam but has been a judge for Capturing Fire Slams.
“What does feel true to me, and what appealed to my heart so much about this project, is the sweetness of making art for each other in community, offering one another nourishments of many kinds,” Abdulhadi wrote. “For another artist … to make work in response to something I’ve made is such a deeply affirming experience, such a gift.
“The practice of giving cookies for poetry also feels like village culture to me, like an affirmation that art and poetry is for everyone, for every day of our lives, for every kitchen and every snack.”
Capturing Fire remains on hiatus for now, but Cabico says focusing on other means of connection — online programs, Zoom poetry readings and the cookbook — gives him momentum.
“Poems and recipes are the same thing,” Cabico says. “They are [both] a list of images. The recipe is a list of ingredients and they exist to feed you. … I feel like people think that poetry is like ink on paper. But there is poetry in dance, poetry in the film. And so I feel like recipes are poems.”
“It is a really lovely concept for a collection, and I hope it sparks many iterations and experiments of folding life and literature together,” Abdulhadi wrote. “It is a simple, but very profound connection to put [recipes] together with literature that is also a lineage-making.”
