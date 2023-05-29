Speak Story Series, part of Speak Storytelling, Inc., continues its 11th season with story artist the Rev. Robert Jones in a storytelling and music concert live performances at 7:30 p.m. June 13 and 14 at the Opera house in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. The June 13 concert will also be available online.
Robert B. Jones Sr. is an inspirational storyteller, singer, instrumentalist and visual artist celebrating the history of American roots music. His initial love was country blues guitar, but over the years, his repertoire has expanded to include many styles of traditional African American folk, including spirituals and gospel, which he has performed throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.