Six musicians specializing in Baroque music as played on instruments of the period and historically informed performance practice will be gathering in Frederick to present “Via Italia,” a program of 18th-century music inspired by Italy.
The program will demonstrate the far-reaching influence the art and culture of Italy had on Germany in particular. “Via Italia” begins at 7:30 p.m. April 24 at the Ausherman Theatre, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick, and online at newspirearts.org. Tickets are $20 in-person and $25 for the livestream.
Composers and musicians of the time, whether German, French, English, or other European origin, all sought to travel southward early in their careers to soak up the music of the Italian peninsula. Some made it, the savvy businessman Handel, for example, but others could not afford the luxury of such an extensive trip.
The less fortunate, Bach, for example, found other means of delving into the art of Italian music. While a young musician in the service of Johann Ernst III’s court in Weimar, first as a “Laquey” and later “Court Musicus,” Bach had access to the musical scores of Vivaldi, Corelli, and Frescobaldi. The influence of this exposure can be seen in much of his work both at the time of his employment in Weimar, as well as later in his career.
Rounding out the program, works of contemporaries of Bach and Handel will also be performed. “Via Italia” begins with the full ensemble (violin, recorder, oboe, bassoon, cello, harpsichord) with a very stylistically typical work by Antonio Vivaldi, then gives each instrument a chance to shine in “solo sonatas” then concluding, again with the full ensemble.
See www.newspirearts.org for details.
