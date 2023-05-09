Predicting the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class is one of the most fruitless acts a music fan can do. Hell, arguing the merits of who should be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is perhaps even more silly, considering the semantics discussion that comes around at least once a year. But me?
Well, I just can’t help myself.
Somewhere along the way, I began caring about the Rock Hall, and that care never stopped. When the finalists are announced each year, I use it as conversation fodder with other music fans, debating well into the night who should get in, who shouldn’t get in and who was snubbed by not making the finalists list. Then, when the actual class is announced a month or two later, the same type of dialogue begins.
This year was no different. In fact, when the finalists were announced in February, I culled through each potential inductee and declared if they should get in and/or would get in — and I even wrote down those predictions. As a result, I thought it’d be fun to take a look at how wrong (or right) I was, now that the 2023 class was officially announced last week.
For those who haven’t heard, here is the list of the acts that earned the votes to get into the Rock Hall this year: Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners and Sheryl Crow. There are others who will be inducted under a categorical pretense — there’s the Musical Influence Award, Musical Excellence Award, and so on and so forth — but those aren’t the headliners, and those aren’t typically debated, because nobody really knows what any of those are about.
Now, how did my predictions hold up? Welp, here’s what I wrote a few months ago …
Willie Nelson
Should he get in: Yes.
Will he get in: Yes.
Kate Bush
Should she get in: No.
Will she get in: No.
Missy Elliot
Should she get in: Not this year.
Will she get in: Yes.
George Michael
Should he get in: Yes.
Will he get in: Yes.
Rage Against The Machine
Should they get in: Yes.
Will they get in: Yes.
The Spinners
Should they get in: Yes.
Will they get in: No.
Sheryl Crow
Should she get in: No.
Will she get in: Not this year.
That’s four out of seven I predicted correctly. I’m happy for The Spinners because even though I predicted they wouldn’t get in, I argued that they should (yes, I typed out reasons for all these predictions, too, but I’ll spare you from all of those).
My biggest issue? Well, I have two.
The first is that Warren Zevon, who I thought was a lock to get in this year, didn’t make the cut, and his absence makes no sense. This, of course, says nothing of the fact that Warren Zevon is a tremendous songwriter. “Keep Me In Your Heart” is worth him landing a spot among the greats by itself.
The second issue? Can someone please explain to me, what in the name of “Soak Up The Sun” is Sheryl Crow doing getting into the Rock Hall on her first try? You know how many tries Rage Against The Machine had before they broke through this year? Four. Say what you want about Rage Against The Machine, but in terms of being an absolute supernova of a band that had as much political involvement as any rock act of the past three decades, RATM feels far more deserving to get into something called the “Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame” than Sheryl Crow, no?
The discrepancy serves as 2023’s example of why the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is nonsense. I say “2023’s example” because there’s an example each year. You mean to tell me the Go-Go’s, who were inducted in 2021, are more important to the fabric of rock ‘n’ roll than Warren Zevon? Or, shoot, even Iron Maiden, who was also a finalist this year but failed to break into the Hall? Go back through each Hall of Fame class and you’ll find plenty of reasons to question the decisions of whomever puts this thing together each year.
Still, even though it all might be nonsense, it’s my nonsense. Or, well, not mine, per se, but it’s a blend of nonsense I’ve grown to hate-watch, or hate-respect or even hate-love. Years ago, when I came to terms with how silly the thing truly is and let go of my constant bickering with the Hall’s decisions, the whole process became a lot more fun. Do I recognize the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as the end-all be-all of music? I don’t. At this point, it’s good, dumb fun.
Now with that said, if Jessica Simpson finds herself onstage receiving one of these awards next year, which will be her first year of eligibility … umpf. I don’t even want to think about it.
Colin McGuire has been in and out of bands for more than 20 years and also helps produce concerts in and around Frederick. His work has appeared in Alternative Press magazine, PopMatters and 72 Hours, among other outlets. He is convinced that the difference between being in a band and being in a romantic relationship is less than minimal. Contact him at mcguire.colin@gmail.com.
(3) comments
Johnny Winter blows all these away, and probably 60 % of people already in. He played one of the best sets at Woodstock. Few could match him on guitar, & was one of the premier slide players in rock. One could argue he was more of a blues player, but regardless, he should be there, as well as his brother Edgar.
Agreed Blue - saw Edgar and he was awesome!! Johnny rocked!!
Tom Morello's One-Man Revolution!! RATM!! Colin, I agree with you on all counts!!
