The Frederick Arts Council will host a winter showcase and artists market featuring the work of 13 artists and makers from the greater Frederick area on view on the first floor of the FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick, through mid-February.
In this French salon-inspired artist market and showcase, affordable artwork from local artists will be for sale under $200. The work in this exhibition ranges from traditional mediums, such as plein-air paintings and ceramic sculptures, to new mediums including digital art prints and painted skateboards. Visitors are invited to buy work directly off of the walls. All proceeds go to the artist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.