There are countless reasons.
Some large.
Some Smalls.
That’s why my love of “The Sandlot” will last forever.
Or, rather, as Squints says in the cult classic baseball flick, “until for-ev-er.”
“The Sandlot” was released in 1993. It’s about a ragtag group of boys set in the summer of 1962. It’s scheduled to be shown at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, home of the Frederick Keys this weekend.
The Keys are holding the event because, sure, the movie’s primary subject matter aligns with their business. But also because, in terms of general family entertainment, there may not be a bigger home run.
There is no expiration date for when this movie will stop drawing laughter and making new fans. It’s comfortably among my top three favorite baseball movies.
Most famous baseball movies are centered on the professionals, men who are playing, typically struggling, often mightily, with a sport that peddles failure but also, despite that, somehow tightens a vice-grip on hearts.
This movie, though, romanticizes baseball in the sweetest of ways — through kids, playing this kid’s game on a “team” they picked themselves.
This isn’t “Moneyball.” No cutting-edge general manager is trying to squeeze wins out of these hand-selected players. Nor are they inspired to spite a team owner with ulterior motives, which happens in “Major League.”
“The Sandlot” oozes a purity that harkens to the roots of baseball’s popularity: boyish passion. These neighborhood pals get together every summer day to play baseball because they love the game.
In jeans and T-shirts, they play against each other — until a challenge comes from an uppity, uniformed, organized squad that they promptly whip.
If you’ve ever been on a team of any sort, ever had a friend group at any point in your life, you will be able to relate.
The boys all have nicknames. They all razz each other.
It’s all kind of childish.
There are genuine, grown-up themes baked in, though.
You want acceptance and inclusivity? Scott Smalls, the baseball illiterate protagonist (and the film’s narrator), earns a place among this diverse gang of ballplaying boys who initially see this new kid as an “L-7 weenie” because he wears an ugly hat, can’t so much as throw and thinks Babe Ruth is a lady.
You want teamwork? The boys plan and execute grandiose attempts to retrieve a Ruth-autographed ball that’s smacked where “The Beast” roams.
You want self-fulfilling prophesies? Examples of leadership? Benny, the gang’s star player, takes it upon himself to single-handedly solve their pickle after The Great Bambino, in ghost form, tells him, “Everybody gets one chance to do something great” to become a legend.
It gets kinda heavy.
Meanwhile, there’s no shortage of juvenile moments that involve creative insults, vomit, myth-telling and a spur-of-the-moment scheme to snag a kiss from a legend of a much different sort.
That’s where Squints, played by Chauncey Leopardi — who will be at Grove stadium on July 23 — launches an iconic moment with a simple smile.
The greatness of this film is in its fine particles — the sand on the lot, so to speak.
It’s in that smile from Squints.
It’s in Ham’s final burp to end the chewing-tobacco incident, and the squeak in his voice when he screams “cannonball!” before splashing the “pool honies.”
It’s in the whip snap when Benny takes off on his rubber legs in a duel with The Beast for the coveted Ruth ball.
The movie is about baseball, but it’s not. That’s the beauty of the sport, the way it can translate to so many aspects of life, if you let it.
Haven’t seen it? Do yourself a favor: Make a trip to Nymeo Field this weekend.
Seen it already? Go see it again — at an idyllic venue that will make this viewing a completely new experience as you recite the lines and laugh again.
Take someone who will be watching it for the first time.
Chances are, they’ll also become fans. “The Sandlot” has a charm that lasts.
Maybe even, for some of us, until for-ev-er.
Josh Smith is the sports editor at The News-Post.
