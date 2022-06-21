Explore the shapes ink can make in an interactive workshop with artists Wen-hao Tien and Johan Lowie.
Lowie trained in European painting traditions, and Tien studied the orthodox ways of Chinese calligraphy.
The workshop is at 2 p.m. June 25 at the Y Arts Center, 115 E. Church St., Frederick. RSVP through Eventbrite.
