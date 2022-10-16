Artist Jim Condron uses paint, fur, bits of plastic, architectural remnants, socks, candy, vintage bowling pins and the clothing of his late mother to construct his sculptures and assemblages. He collects objects over time for their personal resonance and gradually assembles them, adding paint and various glues and mediums.
Hodson Gallery of Hood College presents “The Spoon,” an exhibition of 50 sculptures and paintings by Condron, on view through Oct. 21.
Condron’s work alludes to weather, holidays, seasons, absurdity, food, disappointment, youth and childhood. Despite the painterly combination of disparate parts, his work confronts personal and historical narratives.
In this exhibition, Condron considers elements of Hood College’s history and invites viewers, students and alumni to contemplate personal and collective memories constructed through their college experience.
Originally from Long Island, New York, Condron lives and works in Baltimore and Brooklyn, New York. He earned his MFA at the Leroy E. Hofffberger School of Painting at the Maryland Institute College of Art and also studied at the New York Studio School of Drawing, Painting and Sculpture. His work appears nationally and internationally in galleries and museums as well as in corporate, university, public and private collections.
See his current exhibition at Hood College, 401 Rosemont Ave., Frederick. The gallery is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For additional information, call 301-696-3285 or email kern@hood.edu.
