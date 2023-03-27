The Steel Wheels have long been at home in the creative space between tradition and innovation, informed by the familiar sounds of the Virginia mountains, where the band was formed, but always moving forward with insightful lyrics and an evolving sound.
On April 1, they will stop in Frederick to perform at the Weinberg Center. The show starts at 8 p.m.
Jay Lapp (vocals, guitars, mandolin) and Eric Brubaker (vocals, fiddle) joined lead singer Trent Wagler (guitar, banjo) in in 2005 to form the band as a vehicle for Wagler’s songwriting. They released several albums under Wagler’s moniker, before officially adopting The Steel Wheels name with the 2010 release of “Red Wing.”
Quickly staking their claim as independent upstarts in the burgeoning Americana scene, The Steel Wheels followed up this release with three more self-produced albums in the next five years, before joining forces with producer Sam Kassirer for “Wild As We Came Here” (2017) and “Over The Trees” (2019).
Kevin Garcia (drums, percussion, keys) joined in 2017, bringing a new level of sonic depth and polish to the outfit. Newest member Jeremy Darrow rounds out the rhythm section and grounds the band as they continue to explore deeply rooted yet fresh folk rock sounds.
Tickets start at $25 and are available at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Discounts are available for students, children, military and seniors.
