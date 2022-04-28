Anne Runolfsson sits at a wooden desk in her home studio in Frederick, a bright light shining from the corner of the room. She glances forward where her daughter, Tess Adams, is projected onto a nearby wall through a video call from New York, where Adams resides. A keyboard is propped near on the right side of the room, surrounded by neat piles of sheet music and a microphone on a stand.
Runolfsson smiles toward the screen as the two recall Adams’ debut in show business.
Adams started singing before she was 2, Runolfsson remembered. At 6 years old, her daughter was captivated by the musical “Les Misérables.” She would sing along to her CDs of Broadway shows in her room.
One day in 2006, Adams overheard her babysitter mention that a revival of “Les Misérables” was coming to Broadway that year. Adams immediately knew she wanted to be a part of it.
At the time, Runolfsson was playing the role of Carlotta Giudicelli in the Broadway production of “Phantom of the Opera.” Adams pleaded with her mother to let her audition for the role of Little Cosette in “Les Misérables.” After hearing her daughter’s pleas, Runolfsson contacted her agents and got Adams an audition.
“I booked it,” Adams said through a smile. “That was my first gig.”
Runolfsson and Adams will soon be taking their musical talents to the New Spires Arts Stages where they will be performing their show, “The Story Goes On,” at 7 p.m. April 29. Produced by Runolfsson Entertainment, the autobiographical story follows the mother-daughter musical duo through their time as performers while including aspects of their lives offstage as well.
Runolfsson and Adams had always wanted to write and perform a show that showcased their lives in show business. The two started performing together in 2007 and have traveled to perform together throughout the years since.
“Our voices are very similar, and when we use them together, I think there’s something that happens not only to the ear but also for the soul,” said Adams.
In May 2021, the two were offered a spot in the Broadway Concert Series in Branford, Conn., at the Legacy Theater. Soon after, Runolfsson and Adams started to write the show’s script within Runolfsson’s home studio. The two finished writing in a matter of weeks.
Though Runolfsson has a great passion for musical theater, she did not always know she would be involved in show business. She was raised in a family where everyone had a beautiful singing voice. Runolfsson thought possessing an ability to sing was the norm and didn’t realize she had musical talent.
But at 14 years old, Runolfsson performed a musical number in a junior high drama class. As she sang, she noticed her classmates’ shocked expressions after hearing the sound of her voice. That’s when she realized she had a beautiful skill. When she got home later that day, she immediately asked her parents to let her take voice lessons. She began auditioning for parts at the community theater in her Southern California hometown soon after.
“I was just absolutely hooked with theater,” Runolfsson said. “I fell in love.”
Runolfsson and Adams’ show involves a number of themes, one of which is survival. The musical has a heavy presence of the ’90s, showcasing Runolfsson in this decade as she left Southern California for New York City. With “200 dollars, four suitcases and a dream,” she pursued her love for the musical arts in the Big Apple while learning to survive, Runolfsson said.
That theme of survival continues throughout the musical. After Adams’ father, Tony Adams, died in 2005, Runolfsson had to adapt to life as a single mother. She had to survive in the “crazy world of show business,” all while experiencing challenges of raising a daughter on her own.
“This is why it’s called ‘The Story Goes On,’” said Runolfsson. “Despite terrible tragedy and adversity, the story does go on.”
Though the show reflects on moments of adversity, Runolfsson and Adams balance that with humor. The ability to look at tragedy through a different lens was rather cathartic for both of them and offered a way to cope, Adams said.
The mother-daughter duo has known the show’s music director, Lawrence Yurman, for several years. Yurman, an accomplished Broadway music director, first met Runolfsson in the late 1980s, and Adams shortly after she was born. He worked on a variety of productions with Runolfsson after they met, and reconnected with her several years ago after the two had taken time to be involved with other productions.
“I always loved arranging for her,” Yurman said. “When life was such that it brought us together again, it was like a homecoming.”
The musical cal includes arrangements of several songs from other productions, includingoriginal arrangements, as well as songs from other productions, including “Wicked,” “Les Misérables,” “Phantom of the Opera” and “A Little Night Music.” The musical numbers were carefully selected to fit the context of the show.
After performing the show in a number of states prior to their upcoming performance in Frederick, Runolfsson and Adams are excited to perform at the New Spire Arts Stages this week.
Runolfsson smiles at her daughter on the video call as she describes her experiences working with Adams. Though they are no strangers to challenges, their participation in musical theater has brought them closer together.
“Because we’ve led the life we’ve led, we’re very, very close,” said Runolfsson. “It’s like standing onstage with a part of yourself that you know so well.”
