The oldest African American citizens in Frederick County share the memories, wit and wisdom that have shaped their lives in “The Tale of the Lion: Our Voices, Our Stories.”
The film will be screened at the Maryland Ensemble Theatre at 7 p.m. Nov. 12. Run time is 77 minutes.
This locally produced documentary celebrates the rich history held in the life stories of the oldest African American citizens in Frederick County. The poignant telling of their experiences from childhood, through segregation to today, is a window to the personal challenges they met because of racial prejudice, the community bonds forged in the face of that adversity, and the strength and resilience that have shaped their lives and our community.
A community discussion related to the film will be led by Barbara Thompson from AARCH’s Living Treasures Program, and the MET will provide a progress update and talk about how you can get involved with MET’s original devised show, “South & Saints,” in May. This original show is in partnership with partners AARCH and The Maryland Room at C.Burr Artz Library.
Join a pre-show reception at 6 p.m. and learn about AARCH Society’s mission to preserve and celebrate Frederick’s African American history and its work to open the African American Heritage Center in 2023 in downtown Frederick. A Q&A with “Tale of the Lion” director and interviewer will follow.
Admission is free, but tickets must be reserved online or by calling the MET box office at 301-694-4744. The MET is at 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
