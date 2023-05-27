BOOKS-BOYLE

“Blue Skies” by T.C. Boyle.

 Liveright

The title of T.C. Boyle’s latest novel is darkly ironic: There are no blue skies in “Blue Skies.” In Florida, where half the action takes place, skies are gray, swollen with clouds that shower near-perpetual rain on an already sodden landscape. In California, the skies are white with heat, and the earth below bakes in a drought that has been going on for four years. “Or was it five?” wonders Ottilie, the Santa Barbara matriarch of the bicoastal family that is the subject of “Blue Skies,” and whom Boyle subjects to an escalating series of ecological and personal catastrophes over the course of seven years.

Boyle is vague about environmental damage as the story begins, more or less in the present. Ottilie is aware of the adjustments she and husband Frank have made to accommodate an increasingly unfriendly climate, but she doesn’t quite register their significance. The drought “hadn’t affected her and Frank all that much,” she thinks, “especially since they’d uprooted the lawn and had it replaced with the wood chips Frank insisted on spraying with fire retardant, just to be on the safe side.” Wildfires and endless drought are the new normal, and even Ottilie’s efforts to do her part for sustainability rest on comfortable middle-class assumptions soon to be overtaken by events.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription