Antonio Fato grew up playing the Tony Hawk Pro Skater video games with his father, as many kids in the aughts did.
But the games instilled more in him than just a love for video games and skating. The soundtracks introduced him to punk bands like Rage Against the Machine and Goldfinger.
Fato and his band The Themes will be playing the Tony Hawk soundtrack at Idiom Brewing on Sept. 10. In addition to the live band, Idiom will be hosting a Tony Hawk Pro Skater tournament on the PlayStation. There will also be an additional PlayStation for free skating for those who want to play but don’t want to compete.
“The only thing better than hearing the live music would be playing the games and hearing the soundtrack live in the back- ground,” Fato said about the idea for the show.
The tournament winner will receive a prize from Embark Skate Shop, which is sponsoring the event. Fato reached out to Embark and Idiom in the hopes of creating an event that could benefit all parties.
“In this climate where people aren’t really going out as much, it’s tough on local businesses, it’s tough on breweries, and it’s tough on bands,” Fato said. “But I figured we could all band together and try to get the vaccinated populous out and feel comfortable doing stuff.”
Brent Porterfield, the owner of Embark Skate Shop, also sees the importance of sponsoring local events. He sponsored a similar event with The Themes pre-pandemic on a smaller scale at Cafe Nola.
“A lot of skateboarders grew up playing that game, so for them to have a retro game tournament like that, I thought was cool,” he said. “It’s great that they’re doing something like that, and I’m glad that they contacted me to be a part of it.”
Fato believes that nostalgia will play a significant role in the event. The first Pro Skater game was released in 1999 on the original PlayStation, with the sequel coming out the following year. In 2020, the first two games were remastered and released for current video game consoles, proving how well-regarded and loved the games still are.
These days, Fato plays the games with his 12-year-old son, who also loves music. He’ll be joining The Themes on his guitar for several songs.
Fato said it’s “cool to have been playing the games with my dad ... then get to play them with my son, and then have my son come and play the music with me live.”
Fato is especially excited to play one of his favorite songs from the soundtracks: “Bring the Noise” by Anthrax and Public Enemy. But more than anything, he’s just relieved to get back to playing music live. He hasn’t played at a public venue since before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Many other bands are in the same position, with concerts and special events canceled or postponed over the past year and a half.
“The pandemic has been rough on everybody, some definitely worse than others,” Fato said. “But for a musician, when music is everything to you ... the release that playing gives you, the catharsis of it, kind of gets taken away when you can’t do it.”
He did, however, play a Halloween show last October to help raise funds for his 501c3 nonprofit organization, Capital Music Access. The organization aims to bring musical instruments and instruction to underserved areas of the region.
While Friday’s show is not a fundraiser for the nonprofit, it shows Fato’s drive to help others and bring the community together for good. He considers Embark a prime example of a community-minded small business, expertly catering to a niche crowd. He also admires Idiom Brewing for their commitment to their employees and their passion for special events.
“I want to foster relationships where bands can be treated well at these venues,” Fato said. “But I also want people to team up with local businesses to do things, because we can all benefit from that.”
In the future, Fato wants to work with more local businesses to help host concerts or fundraisers for Capital Music Access. He’s hoping to have a Halloween event with a costume contest and raffle sponsored by local businesses.
“I’ve heard people say, ‘We don’t want to take a bigger piece of the pie; we want to make the pie bigger,’” Fato said. “I just try to make sure that we’re all rising up together, instead of trying to fight in this time where we really need to unite.”
