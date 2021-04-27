72 NOMA bird.jpeg
Caroline Mayer has been busy during the pandemic year, producing paintings of hope, light and joy, portraying the most accessible wildlife: birds.

Her solo exhibit, “The Things with Feathers,” opens April 30 and runs through May 30 at NOMA Gallery, 437 N. Market St., Frederick.

A Third Thursday Artist Talk will be held at 7 p.m. May 20 via Zoom.

Call 240-274-7985, or go to nomagalleryfrederick.com for details.

