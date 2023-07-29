books-thai-6a2b91e6-1b37-11ee-be41-a036f4b098ec.jpg

"Banyan Moon" by Thao Thai

In Ocean Vuong's "On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous," the narrator notes that "in Vietnamese, the word for missing someone and remembering them is the same: nho." Framed as a letter from a Vietnamese American son to his illiterate mother, Vuong's semi-autobiographical novel is a cascading meditation on inheritance. The narrator, Little Dog, grapples with memories both loving and freighted with violence passed on from his mother and grandmother. As with his collections of poetry, Vuong's writing seems at once a way of honoring the lives of his ancestors — knitting them closer together — and a way of wedging them further apart.

For the characters of "Banyan Moon," a debut novel by the Vietnamese American writer Thao Thai, nho also proves to be a double-barreled proposition. The multigenerational saga circles around the lives of the Tran women, moving from 1960s Vietnam to present-day Florida, where the two younger members — mother Huong and daughter Ann — have been uneasily united after the passing of grandmother Minh, a refugee of the Vietnam War. For Ann especially, Minh's death feels sharp: The family matriarch effectively mothered her into adulthood, as Huong was often absent, working several jobs to support them.

 

