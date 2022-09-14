Banned Books Week runs Sept. 18 to 24, and Frederick’s Curious Iguana invites the community to celebrate.
Join the bookstore staff from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20 at Frederick Social, 50 Citizens Way, Frederick, for a book fair for grown-ups. The sale will feature banned and challenged books, journals, bookish pins and tote bags, as well as drinks on tap. Entrance is free.
According to bannedbooksweek.org, Banned Books Week, usually held the last week of September, launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries. The week celebrates the freedom to read and highlights the value of free and open access to information.
Meanwhile, Flying Dog Brewery will also be partaking in Banned Books Week by launching a takeover of Little Free Libraries across the region. They’ll be stocking them with books that have been banned, challenged or restricted.
