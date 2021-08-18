72 The Vens.jpg

The Vens

 Courtesy photo

The Vens, Weatherworn and Motel Portrait will take the New Spire Arts stage on Aug. 21. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for this all-ages show. Cover is $5. The venue is at 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick.

