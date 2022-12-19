The Weinberg Center for the Arts recently announced the 2023 lineup for its Tivoli Discovery Series. This concert series features emerging artists from across the country in a pay-what-you-want format, which allows concert goers to experience new artists and their music at little to no cost.
Concerts are the first Thursday of each month and this season will be held at the Weinberg’s new venue, New Spire Arts, located at 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick, directly across from the Weinberg Center. Shows start at 7:30 p.m.
Advance tickets are available for a suggested donation of $10, or audience members can pay what they want at the door. Purchase tickets at weinbergcenter.org, by calling 301-600-2828, or in person at the Weinberg Center box office at 20 W. Patrick St.
A Vancouver native who now lives in Brooklyn, Taylor alternately accompanies himself on clawhammer banjo and electric guitar, crooning poignantly clever lyrical insights. His music takes influence from the emotionality of Joni Mitchell, the vulnerability of Bill Withers, the humor and heartbreak of Randy Newman, and old-time and Celtic folk music.
The indie pop singer-songwriter based in Nashville displays craftsmanship beyond her years, following suit to artists like Shawn Mendes, Maisie Peters and Taylor Swift. Her gift for storytelling is evident through her use of salient detail, raw emotion and poignant word choice describing moments “exactly as they feel.”
SHANE GUERRETTE — March 2
It’s the old way of doing things that inspires a new sound for upstate New York-based artist, Shane Guerrette. Drawing influence from classic soul and roots rock genres, Shane has only just begun to craft his own retro-flavored sound reminiscent of the past while still finding a way to make it feel new again.
One of Nashville’s most nuanced voices, creating a modern sound without chasing after modern trends as a solo artist, and an in-demand songwriter for Little Big Town, Lori McKenna, Lady A’s Charles Kelley and others.
The new face of indie rock out of Austin, Texas, Person plays loud, raw and connects with his music fans on a primal sonic level. Person has a swagger, talent and grit beyond his years, with the poise of a seasoned veteran onstage and the stylings of a mega star.
