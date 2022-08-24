72wilds

The bear stands near a package on the side porch of a North Market Street home in 2018.

 File photo courtesy of Frederick Police Department

I was driving east down Seventh Street the other day as a white-tailed deer leisurely galloped by me in the westbound lane. It seemed lost but determined, and it was going in the right direction to get to the mountains as quickly as possible. I suppose Frederick City is country like that.

As odd as it was for me to see a deer running down a city street, I had to wonder what it was like for the deer to see a city street where its natural habitat used to be.

