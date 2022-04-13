Other Voices brings to Frederick a new, original adaptation of “The Wizard of Oz” this weekend at the Weinberg Center.
Dorothy, Toto and other well-known favorites land onstage, and audiences will meet new characters pulled from the original works of L. Frank Baum.
“The Wizard of Oz” is a family-friendly event with two hours with high-energy dance, music, special effects and clever dialogue, as you travel from Kansas to the Emerald City and back again with Dorothy and friends.
This inaugural production features Steve Steele (Wizard of Oz), Amy Hebb (Cowardly Lion), Dan Henderson (Tinman), Shawn Nakia (Scarecrow), Adam Blackstock (Toto), Amanda Patten (Glinda), Susan Thornton (Wicked Witch of the West), Steve Cairns (Chet/Uncle Henry) and introducing Kailee Akee as Dorothy.
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 15 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 16. A special presentation for Girl Scouts will follow the Saturday matinee. The Friday show will be an ASL-interpreted performance.
Tickets range from $16 to $30 and are available at weinbergcenter.org.
The Weinberg Center for the Arts is at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
