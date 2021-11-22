Other Voices Theatre will hold auditions for its March production of the comedy "Noises Off" at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6 at The Performing Arts Factory, 244 S. Jefferson St. The production will be directed by Matt Bannister.
The theater company is casting is for all roles open except Dotty. Roles are ages 18 and up.
For more information about roles and for the link to sign up to audition, go to othervoicestheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.