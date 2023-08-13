Shepherd University’s Rude Mechanicals Medieval and Renaissance Players will hold auditions for the Renaissance tragedy “‘Tis Pity She's a Whore” by Shakespeare's contemporary, John Ford, at 8 p.m. Aug. 23 and 24 in Reynolds Hall. Community members 16 and older are welcome to audition.
The play depicts many of the same themes as “Hamlet” — abuse of power, adultery, incest, murder and revenge. Multiple roles are available, both large and small, for all genders and levels of experience and a diverse cast is highly desired. There’s also a need for tech crew, dancers, choreographers, musicians and visual and video artists.
