A look at what theater companies in the area are offering this fall.
FREDERICKTOWNE PLAYERS
Live, in-person theater is back for the Fredericktowne Players for the first time in 18 months, and the theater company will return to the Weinberg Center for the Arts for the first time in 18 years.
“Pippin,” the story of one man's journey to live an extraordinary life, as he experiences war, lust, power and love, has captivated audiences for almost 50 years. First performed in 1972 and the subject of a major Broadway revival in 2013, this nine-time Tony Award winning musical was written by musical theater giant Stephen Schwartz, with choreography by the legendary Bob Fosse.
Using this anachronistic tale to set the show in a near dystopian future, will the Leading Player (Montria Walker) and her mysterious group of players get the finale they so desperately need? Will Pippin (James Downing) find the fulfillment he is looking for? And what will Catherine (Mallorie Stern) be willing to sacrifice to try and break the cycle of the life and times of Pippin?
Join the FtP for an unforgettable new vision of this classic show at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 8 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. Sept. 11 and 12. Tickets are available at weinbergcenter.org/shows/pippin or by calling the box office at 301-600-2828.
WAY OFF BROADWAY
The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre is preparing for a heartwarming romantic comedy this fall when its production of the Broadway classic “The Pajama Game” takes to the stage. Opening Sept. 10, the production was rescheduled from earlier this season.
In “The Pajama Game,” conditions at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory are anything but peaceful as sparks fly between new superintendent Sid Sorokin and Babe Williams, leader of the union grievance committee. Their stormy relationship comes to a head when the workers strike for a 7 1/2-cent pay increase, setting off not only a conflict between management and labor but a battle of the sexes.
Way Off Broadway’s cast is led by Megan E. West as Babe and Randy Stull making his WOB debut as Sid. The production is directed by Jessica Billones, with choreography by Dee Buchanan and music direction by Jordan B. Stocksdale.
The show runs Sept. 10 through Oct. 30, with performances every Friday and Saturday evening and select Sunday matinees. A complete performance schedule, as well as ticket prices and show times is at wayoffbroadway.com.
REP STAGE POSTPONES FIRST SHOW OF SEASON
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rep Stage, a regional professional theater in residence at Howard Community College, has always prioritized the health of its patrons and the community. Rep Stage’s 2021-2022 season follows the college’s reopening plan, which was developed in accordance with county, state and federal guidelines.
As a result, Rep Stage has made the decision to postpone production of its first show of the season, “Songs for a New World.” The production is now scheduled for Dec. 2 to 19.
The remainder of the Rep Stage season remains as scheduled: the world premiere of Dane Figueroa Edidi’s “Ghost/Writer” from Feb. 17 to March 6, and then a new production of Williams’ seminal classic “The Glass Menagerie” from April 28 to May 15.
For further information, visit repstage.org.
THE NATIONAL PLAYERS
In partnership with The National Players, Gaithersburg Arts on the Green presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” a classic, magical comedy that’s fun for children and adults alike.
Performances will take place at 8 p.m. Sept. 10 and 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Arts Barn, 311 Kent Square Road, Gaithersburg. This production will be in-person. Tickets are $15, $5 for students (ages 18 and under). Face masks are currently required, and social distancing and limited capacity protocols are in place. Performances are subject to change based on the current health situation.
The longest-running classical touring company in the U.S., The National Players presents this Shakespeare classic as part of its 72nd season. It’s a misadventure of fairies, thespians and runaway lovers wandering the forest at night. With the fairy king and queen scheming, the lovers escaping, and a ragtag troupe of actors hastily rehearsing a show for the duke’s wedding tomorrow, what could go wrong? When a fairy named Puck accidentally misapplies a love potion and purposefully transforms an actor into a donkey, it will take more than magic to set things right.
The 2021-2022 theater season includes plays, musicals, theater for young audiences, comedy and magic shows at the Arts Barn and Kentlands Mansion. Explore this season’s lineup and purchase tickets at https://www.gaithersburgmd.gov/recreation/performing-arts/theater. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Arts Barn box office or by calling 301-258-6394.
SUMMERFEST AT OLNEY THEATRE
Olney Theatre Center presents SummerFest, a day of free and pay-what-you-can events, performances, conversations with the artistic staff, tours of the theaters, local beers and wines, participatory art projects for kids, a used costume sale to get you ready for Halloween, and a sneak peek of Olney’s brand new documentary film, “Back (to the) Stage.”
The event runs from 1:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at Olney Theatre Center, 2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Road, Olney.
The day concludes with “70 Years of Olney Theatre Musicals” at 7 p.m. at the Root Family Stage. From “Pal Joey” in 1951 to the upcoming performances of “Hedwig & the Angry Inch” and “Beauty and the Beast,” the musicals of Olney Theatre Center have lifted hearts, brought families together and have told tales as old as time. This show will feature favorite Olney veterans and some surprise appearances to celebrate this rich legacy with a beautiful evening under the stars celebrating music of the past 70 years at OTC.
