The staff at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in downtown Frederick could get some breathing room as the city plans to lease an adjacent building for additional office space.
Mayor Michael O’Connor and the owner of the building at 18 W. Patrick St., formerly a branch of Sandy Springs Bank, have agreed to a nonbinding letter of intent for a lease on the property.
The building would provide the city-owned theater with 2,190 square feet of additional space.
It could provide nearly immediate relief for Weinberg staff, whose current offices in the theater’s basement aren’t handicap-accessible and are susceptible to flooding during heavy rains, Director of Economic Development Richard Griffin told the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday.
“It really is almost move-in ready,” Griffin said.
The proposed five-year lease would begin at $4,215 per month for the first two years and increase by 3% a year for the final three years, according to a staff report prepared for Wednesday’s workshop.
The building’s current tenant’s lease expires at the end of August, but the landlord and tenant have agreed to end it at the end of April, according to the staff report. The tenant will donate an amount equal to the rest of the lease payment to the Weinberg board.
The Weinberg board had asked the theater’s staff to come up with a “wish list” of potential projects, and new office space was the most common answer, said John Healey, the theater’s executive manager.
The five-year lease should give management time to think of projects they can do in the future, he said.
“There are lots of possibilities, lots of things we’re thinking about,” Healey said.
Alderman Ben MacShane asked whether they gave any thought to buying the property rather than leasing, and Healey said the current owner is not looking to sell the property at this time.
O’Connor said the agreement to lease the building will be scheduled for a public meeting to make whatever approvals from the aldermen are necessary.
