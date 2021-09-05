Families cuddled under umbrellas at the Bandshell in Baker Park Sunday afternoon, their raincoats zipped up to their chins.
It was a dreary day in Frederick. The first chilly breath of autumn hung in the air and rain drizzled off and on from overcast skies above.
But at the foot of the stage, a small ensemble dressed in colorful costumes danced and sang as if the sprinkling rain didn’t exist. For an hour, they transported the audience to sunny Cattawood Springs, Jamaica, a world where Momma Cedella sells jerk chicken to tourists at the ocean port, a mischievous hair-snatching spirit roams the village, searching for his next victim and the self-proclaimed “best trickster in Jamaica” hides spiders in their satchel.
Sunday evening marked the final performance of the Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s production of “Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds,” a musical based on a children’s book written by the Jamaican reggae musician’s daughter, Cedella Marley. It features some of Marley’s most beloved songs, including “Jamming,” “Three Little Birds” and “One Love.”
“Three Little Birds” kicked off the MET’s 2021-22 season and represented its first show for young audiences since the pandemic cancelled its planned production of “Click, Clack, Moo” last February. It also marked the theater’s first ever production put on by a cast entirely composed of people of color.
“That’s a milestone,” said Ray Hatch, the show’s director and choreographer who is also a Black man. His bright eyes gleamed joyfully above a black mask.
Directors often say 75 percent of what they do is casting, Hatch said. Some even argue that number is 85 percent — picking the right people for a show is that important. But casting proved tricky for “Three Little Birds,” Hatch and MET Production and Audience Services Manager Melynda B. Wintrol said, since Frederick’s theater community doesn’t include many people of color. For two of the show’s four weeks of rehearsal, Hatch only had three of the six actors he needed.
But near the end of the second week of rehearsals, 22-year-old Jordan Essex — a recent Catholic University graduate — joined the cast as Ziggy, the show’s lead. Wintrol, another Catholic University graduate, had seen Essex in the much less child-friendly production of “The Toxic Avenger,” and remembers being blown away. She knew he would be perfect for “Three Little Birds,” a production her former Catholic University professor, Michael Bobbitt, had first brought to stage.
At 6-foot-3, Essex doesn’t often find himself taking roles that require him to play 11-year-old boys. But there was something freeing about becoming Ziggy, Essex said, smiling. It was fun to pout and twirl and feel like a kid again.
In “Three Little Birds,” Ziggy stubbornly refuses to venture outside his house, despite lively coaxing from his mother, Cedella, and neighbor, Nansi. He’s too scared of evil spirits and tropical storms — a fear that might have felt a little too familiar to audience members, especially after Hurricane Ida made Baker Park look more like the Colorado River last week.
The storm “was definitely some good method acting,” Essex said, letting out a big laugh.
Later in the show, Ziggy reminds his mother how frightened he was when a hurricane hit their village the previous year. But Cedella, played by Mumbi Mwaura, reminds her son how brave he was.
“You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice,” she says.
“And look!” Mwaura’s character added as rain misted over the Bandshell Sunday afternoon. “The sun is out today. There are no storms.”
Before the performance began, Hatch emphasized again and again how grateful he was to the show’s cast members. Essex is adorable as Ziggy, Hatch said, with his playful, boyish spirit. And when Mwaura smiles, he said, “the rainbow comes out.”
Considering how new some of the actors were to performing before the show began, the success of “Three Little Birds” is even more exciting, Hatch said.
“They’re all so talented. And they’re all beautiful people and they’re all wonderful people and they’re all . . . “ Hatch exhaled and a smile lit across his face. “They give us joy.”
Although the rain had let up by the end of Sunday afternoon’s show, the sky remained blanketed in thick, milky clouds. But as Essex, Mwaura and their fellow cast members danced joyfully in front of the stage, children watched from the audience, their eyes wide in wonder. Their parents smiled and swayed along to the music.
At least for the moment, it was easy to believe what Ziggy and his friends were singing — that “every little thing was gonna be alright.”
