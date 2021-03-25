In a year when restaurants became drive-thrus, birthdays were celebrated via Zoom, and high school graduations looked more like parades of honking cars, one local theater company moved performances out of their black-box space and tried their hand at filmmaking.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s 2020-2021 season has been filled with a variety of experiments in lieu of its usual live performances inside an intimate theater space. The ensemble created an episodic piece that acted like a TV show, a live-streaming event with actors performing in the theater while viewers watched from home, an audio version of “A Christmas Carol” — rather than their usual “Christmas Carol” performance that has been a Frederick tradition for more than 15 years — and an outdoors piece is in the works.
This month, they’ve released their first feature-length film.
“Something Brilliant: The Rise and Fall of the IllumiNation Cult” is available for streaming through the MET’s website, and the MET will host a Zoom Watch Party on Friday, March 26, with a Q&A with cast members to follow.
“I think we’ve done some good quality, inventive stuff this season, but we’ve built a live, attending audience for the past 25 years. It’s like spending your whole life building a restaurant clientele and you’re packed every weekend, and then all of a sudden, you’re asking them to do takeout. The industry didn’t know how to deal with it,” said MET founder and “Something Brilliant” co-director Tad Janes. “The film is available on demand, but we also wanted to create a premiere where people can watch it together and there’s some interaction.”
Viewers can comment throughout the film screening and ask questions afterwards, although the experience is undoubtedly not quite the same as live theater — for the audience or actors.
“You see people’s faces, and even if you don’t know their names, you feel like you know them because you see them at the theater a lot,” said Gené Fouché, who co-directed “Something Brilliant” with Janes. “Now, we might have a screen name pop up, but there’s really no way of knowing who’s there, who’s watching.”
The mockumentary takes a “where are they now” approach to an original stage production the MET produced in 2007 called “Something Brilliant Will Come To Us.” The original piece introduced Frederick to the IllumiNation cult, which told its members that there is something brilliant inside of every one of them; they need only to discover it.
In the original piece, all the characters were confined to a compound in one facility, but in the sequel, which takes place years after the cult disbanded, each character is in his or her own world, which was up to each actor to discover and create. This format lent itself to segments being shot in various locations, as each actor, aka former cult member, is interviewed remotely by Janes via video call. Each recorded piece has its own setting, lighting, film quality and an overall different look and feel, which worked to the film’s advantage.
“The majority of the time, when we create our original pieces, we’re all in the room together — workshopping, sharing information, sharing materials, sharing discoveries,” said Julie Herber, associate artistic director of the MET who plays B-Fly in “Something Brilliant.” “That’s a beautiful way to work, and we love it, so making a film was challenging in that regard.”
Actors also had to pivot from performing in front of a live audience, where they have the luxury of reading the room and adjusting accordingly, to acting in front of a camera.
“Even in rehearsal, if you’re in the theater, you get reactions from people, immediate feedback. On film, you really have to trust the character more,” Herber said. “When we’re live in the room, we can see how we’re making an impact. We’re connecting with our audiences. Now we’re like, ‘We hope you’re out there getting this.’”
Herber, whose character is a bit paranoid and, at one point, got abducted by UFOs, filmed her segment in her mother’s basement, where she could hang her UFO drawings and concoct an overall creepy aesthetic.
The ensemble held a group meeting to discuss the arc of the narrative and what happened to the IllumiNation cult, and from there, each character had to figure out what had transpired in his or her life over the past 14 years. Luckily, a recording of the original play exists, so actors were able to revisit the show to help get back into character.
“For me, it was a matter of communicating with the other actors, like calling Rona [Mensah, who plays Doo], and saying, ‘Do you think you’re still in the area to do my hair? Because I think you still do my hair at your hair salon,’ and then just having a conversation,” Herber said.
She went so far as to write a letter to one of the actors, Jeanine Evans (Lumie) — in character — and requested she write one back, to get a sense of what was going on in Lumie’s life since the cult dispersed.
“She has an advice column,” Herber explained. “I sent her an anonymous letter … but she obviously knew it was from me.”
Though the film is a sequel, you won’t miss anything if you didn’t see the original. You learn the backstory as you go, as told by the ex-cult members.
The actors, most of whom were in the original production, recorded their monologues individually, then sent files to Janes, who compiled and edited them into the final piece.
“One of the cool things that film allowed us to do was to work with a few people who we had never worked with onstage before — because they don’t live here,” Fouché said.
One actor, Susan Mele, is based in Albuquerque; another, Vibeke Havre, in Norway. Mark and Shawn Pitts recorded from New Zealand. Nothing, in fact, was recorded inside the MET, which has been relatively vacant over the past year.
Cast and crew have high hopes that they’ll be back in front of a live audience next season — in some capacity — but until then, they’re rethinking an art form that they’ve devoted decades, in some cases, to mastering.
“At first, you get that sense of defeat, like, oh my gosh, are we ever going to be able to do this again,” Herber said about the start of the pandemic. “The most exciting part is figuring out how we can do this, how we can use what we do, with the resources we have right now. We want to celebrate the fact that we have these challenges, as opposed to apologizing for them or wallowing in them.”
