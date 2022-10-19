At 6 years old, Steve Cairns landed his first role, as Oliver.
It wasn’t his last.
More than five decades later, Cairns serves as artistic director of Other Voices Theatre in Frederick. The Brunswick thespian’s roles at the theater have spanned nine shows, including the Chairman in “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” and Miss Trunchbull in “Matilda.”
Born in Michigan, Cairns received degrees in theater and education from Anderson University in Indiana. He realized he did not want to teach, so he went to work in theater in the Midwest. Cairns then made the leap to Los Angeles, where he honed his craft, taking classes and auditioning for roles.
He went on tour with Bridgework Theatre, then moved to Cleveland and formed North Coast Productions with his sister, producing two musicals.
Then Cairns put his theater career on hold for about 23 years to focus on raising his five children.
“I always missed it,” he admitted.
Cairns returned to theater in 2015 and joined Other Voices Theatre about five years ago.
“I kept hearing all these great things about Other Voices and Susan Thornton,” who served as artistic director prior to Cairns. The two are now close friends, he said.
Years ago, when Cairns heard Other Voices Theatre needed people for its production of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” he submitted a video of himself singing and landed the role of a priest in the musical, his first show with the theater.
Now, as artistic director, his responsibility is to set the vision for Other Voices. He has to think about the theater’s brand and what shows fit it best. Cairns described Other Voices as a family theater, which it does well, but he also thinks it could reach a wider audience. He would like to explore expanding to include more contemporary, edgier theater, perhaps with shows such as “Rent” or “Avenue Q.”
Cairns is also interested in offering directing and playwriting classes to adults.
He lauded Thornton for the strong foundation she set.
“Theater is a community. When you find people you like and you want to try to work with them, you take what you can to work with them,” Cairns said.
Working onstage and behind the scenes over the years, he realized his passion lies in community theater. It is not where you make the big bucks — Cairns has a day job as a recruiting manager for a government contractor — and it’s probably not the place where you’ll get your big break, either.
“You don’t go to community theater ... to be a star,” Cairns said. “You’ll be Frederick famous, maybe, but that’s about it.”
Rather, community theater is the place where you build lasting relationships, Cairns says.
“I’ve done shows all over D.C. in different community theaters. ... I’ve done some professional theater out here as well. But I always kind of come back to Other Voices, because it’s where I’m comfortable, and [these are] the people I love to be around.”
Some actors come and go, so it can be difficult to develop lasting relationships with all of them, but those who stay with the theater company hold a special place in Cairns’ heart.
“These are my best friends here,” he said. “We all care about each other very much.”
Typically, Cairns spends two or three nights a week at Other Voices, but lately, he is there almost every night as director of “The Addams Family,” a musical comedy making its run this month, with remaining shows on Oct. 21, 22 and 23.
After work at his day job on Oct. 5, Cairns came to the theater to prepare for opening weekend. They worked out some kinks with the fog machine and found creative solutions to a complex set design. Overall, Cairns felt pretty good.
“I have really good actors,” he said.
Cairns always wanted to play Gomez but said he was happy to be directing.
John Glymph, who plays Lurch, said Cairns is quite detailed as director.
“It’s a very funny show,” Glymph added. “The music’s great.”
Striding across the stage before rehearsal, Cairns pointed out details in the set. He explained how people contributed to its design. As dancers filed in, he greeted them warmly, then let out a contented sigh. Cairns feels at home on the Other Voices Theatre stage.
“We may never be Broadway,” he said, “but we do some darn good shows.”
