Amid a celebratory 25th-anniversary MainStage season, Maryland Ensemble Theatre will bring back its beloved annual fundraiser, Retro Prom.
Retro Prom will feature the musical stylings of DJ Genius of Benefactor Events to dance the night away to, food by The Savory Spoon, a gift card tree raffle, a silent auction, prom photos, a cash bar and a late-night pizza party.
This event for guests 21 and older is at 7 to 11 p.m. March 18 at the William Talley Recreation Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick.
This year’s theme is the Roaring ’20s. Though it is not a requirement that party guests wear a themed outfit, it is encouraged that guests dance the night away dressed for prom, with all decades of attire welcomed.
New to Retro Prom this year is online bidding, which will allow guests to bid from wherever they are on silent auction items, receive outbid notifications and check out at the end of the night. Raffle ticket purchases and donations may also be completed online.
Tickets are $50 and may be purchased online at marylandensemble.org, by phone at 301-694-4744, or in person at the MET, 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Proceeds will benefit the MET.
