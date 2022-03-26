Henry Louis Gates, Jr. stepped onto the stage of the Weinberg Center for the Arts in downtown Frederick Thursday night to the warm applause of a nearly full audience.
The talk was only his second live event since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020, he said.
Gates is a professor and director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University. His appearance was part of the Frederick Speaker Series. The News-Post is one of the series’ sponsors.
Part of Gates’ lecture focused on the lessons from his 2019 PBS series “Reconstruction: America After the Civil War” and two books that came out of it.
Many schools don’t teach Reconstruction, he said, skipping from the end of the Civil War at Appomattox to the 20th Century civil rights movement of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King.
But he believes understanding the period is pivotal to understanding current racial relations in America.
He compared the 12 years of Black freedom that followed the Civil War followed by a white backlash to the recent history of the backlash that has followed eight years of a Black president.
“Reconstruction had been lost to history, and I decided I was going to bring it back,” Gates said.
The problems that emerged during Reconstruction have never been solved, he said.
The country is still dealing with the removal of monuments that were put up in the late 19th and early 20th centuries as part of a revision of the Civil War’s legacy in the Lost Cause campaign, what Gates called “our country’s first culture war.”
Gates has authored or co-authored 24 books and made 20 documentary films. He also helped create “Finding Your Roots,” a popular genealogy show on PBS that helps people track their lineage and family history.
He talked Thursday about his own roots in Keyser, W.V., and the start of his fascination with genealogy after his grandfather’s funeral in Cumberland in 1960.
The experience ended with him interviewing his parents and creating his first family tree.
His family’s legacy and the heritage of other Black Americans he’s profiled on his PBS show add an urgency to telling the story of Reconstruction.
He called for steps including protecting affirmative action programs, ending mass incarceration, fighting homophobia and anti-Semitism and batting voter suppression.
“We know that the work is not over,” he said.
